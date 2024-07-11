My Lady Jane Actor Edward Bluemel Roped In To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery

Edward Bluemel, who has stunned the audience with his performance in the Prime Video series My Lady Jane, has been roped in for Agatha Christie’s series, The Seven Dials Mystery. Chris Sweeney will direct the adaptation and serve as executive producer. Earlier, reports by Variety suggested that the Killing Eve actor has a bag full of shows, especially after the TV star acted in the hit show alongside Emily Bader.

My Lady Jane, on Prime Video, has got the audience cheering for the leads as they showcase sizzling chemistry on screen with an intriguing storyline for the viewers to enjoy.

What will the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery be about?

According to media reports, the setting for the Seven Dials Mystery adaptation will be 1925, with a lavish family hosting a house party. A practical joke pulled by one of the characters will result in the death of one of the group members as the ceremony progresses.

As per the synopsis of IMDB, “In 1925, a country house party prank turns deadly. Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent investigates the chilling murder plot. Lady Caterham and Superintendent Battle assist in solving the country house mystery that changes Bundle's life.”

As for the cast members, the show will star Mia McKenna Bruce, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter. Susan Mackie, the showrunner for The Crown, and Chris Sussman will executive produce the series under the banner of Orchid Pictures and Good Omens, respectively. Chris Chibnall, too, will board the project as an executive producer.

Speaking of the Netflix show, the creators of the show expressed their excitement over working with the cast members. Mackie claimed, “I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen.”

Edward Bluemel’s upcoming projects

Edward Bluemel has got multiple projects in hand with the Hulu series Washington Black, where the actor will star alongside Sterling K. Brown. Other projects include the BBC drama We Might Regret This.

As for his role in My Lady Jane, Bluemel portrayed the character of Lord Guildford Dudley, who also plays the love interest to Lady Jane, played by Bader.

The logline of the Prime Video series reads, “Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford live during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. She unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen overnight and becomes the target of criminals who want her throne and her head.”

My Lady Jane is available to stream on Prime Video.

