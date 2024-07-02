Will There Be A My Lady Jane Season 2? Renewal Status And More To Know

My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original based on an all-time best-selling book, where Emily Bader plays the part of Lady Jane Grey, who suddenly becomes queen, which makes her vulnerable to rebels. Released by historical reimagining in an alternate fantasy Tudor world, fans loved it when it came out on June 24, 2024. So, will there be another season? Here’s what we know so far.

Chances for a season 2

There have been no subsequent seasons confirmed yet, despite its popularity. This reflects the streaming television trend, and such shows rarely outlast their initial success if they don’t sustain viewership over time. Fans eagerly await any news as they hope that the first episode was just a strong start to this incredible story of Jane.

Reasons why people love Jane

For those who missed it, this show presents a different image of Jane—an assertive woman capable of fighting off her own problems rather than a damsel in distress. They hope to change the Royal Court for the better with Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) at her side.

Their passionate love story adds depth to the series, which has been underlined by both performers stressing their desire to make their relationship more relatable.

“We wanted it to be fun and realistic and show what it means to fall in love as a real woman when you get a little bit angry, and you say something that you don’t really mean but you kind of mean it and asking for forgiveness and all those things. But yeah, we just went for it,” Emily told The Wrap in one interview.

Advertisement

One attractive thing about them is their chemistry on screen; you can notice that they are really connected as people looking into each other’s eyes while acting.

Clues from the cast about season 2

In an interview with Collider, Edward and Emily expressed their hopes for another season two. Edward spoke about how he’d like Guildford to keep supporting the character of Jane going forward: “For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.”

Emily described further struggles for Jane. “They are all still there with Crazy Mary. She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch,” she explained.

While waiting for authorization, cast members’ eagerness to continue this story suggests that perhaps there will be many more adventures in My Lady Jane’s counterfactual Tudor universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Trap New TRAILER: Josh Hartnett’s Serial Killer Attempts To Evade Cops At Pop Concert In M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie