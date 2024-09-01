'Needed To Be Made': Jude Law On Making Film About White Supremacist Group As The Order Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Jude Law charmed audiences at the Venice Film Festival with his portrayal of an FBI agent on the hunt for neo-Nazi terrorists in Justin Kurzel’s The Order. The action-drama, based on real events, earned the cast several accolades, including a seven-minute standing ovation at the world premiere.

According to Variety, Law, dressed in a stylish black suit, attended the red carpet event at the Palazzo del Cinema. After the film concluded, he joined Kurzel, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, and other cast members to receive the large applause from the audience. The ovation might have continued even longer had the crew not eventually departed, leaving the audience still eager to keep applauding.

The Order follows the story of an FBI agent investigating a series of violent bank robberies and other crimes in 1983 Idaho. The agent's investigation leads him to a group of domestic terrorists who are neo-Nazis. These extremists, led by Robert Jay Mathews (portrayed by Hoult), are conspiring to wage war against the United States.

During an earlier press conference on the same day, Law discussed the film’s importance, especially in the current climate where far-right ideologies are on the rise. According to the outlet, Jude Law remarked, “It felt like a piece of work that needed to be made now. It’s always interesting to find a piece from the past that has a relevant relationship to the present day.”

This adaptation of the 1989 non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt also stars Smollett, Alison Oliver, and others.

Director Justin Kurzel emphasized the timeliness of the issues addressed in the film, comparing the events depicted to some that have occurred in recent years. He specifically referenced the nooses that were seen outside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Kurzel remarked that it almost seems as if those events were drawn from the 1978 novel The Turner Diaries by William Luther Pierce, which portrays the seeds of domestic terrorism being sown in America. To Kurzel, The Order represents a search for the murderous bile and hate that preceded a fractured society—a glimpse into the future of "a divided America, a warning shot of what has been and what may come."

The Order, starring Jude Law, will be released in the U.S. this December by Vertical. The film will be available internationally through Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone Season 5 TEASER: Does Kevin Costner's John Dutton Appear In New Sneak Peek? Watch