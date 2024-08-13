‘Expanded The World’: Jude Law Explains How Star Wars Had Impacted His Life, Pushing Him For Skeleton Crew

It was not just fate that brought Jude Law to Skeleton Crew, but also his love for the franchise. Recalling his childhood and the nostalgic era when legendary Star Wars movies were released, the Sherlock Holmes actor unveiled a few details related to his upcoming Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew.

While the series talks about the events taking place in a galaxy far away, Jude Law has been a big fan of these entries for all of his childhood.

Giving out a few statements during the recently held D23 Expo 2024, the actor revealed how this larger-than-life franchise has had a big impact on his life and young years. The Holiday actor also detailed how it inspired him to take up a role in Skeleton Crew.

Law stated that he was 10 or nine years old when the first original film came out, adding that he doesn't really remember his life before Star Wars. While he mentioned that he would pretend to be one of the characters from the movie, the Gattaca actor also mentioned that Star Wars and its phenomenon were “encompassing” for all the kids of that age.

"Then another one came out and sort of just expanded the world even more," Law added.

Talking about being a part of the Skeleton Crew, Law stated the franchise was a big part of his life, which only inspired him to be a part of the intergalactic world.

Shedding light on the series, Jude Law mentioned that he can relate to the project even more as the protagonists of Skeleton Crew are children of that exact age when he started watching Star Wars.

He further went on to add that the series is led by four kids, whom we all see for the first time in the franchise, taking risks and thrown into the thrills of an adventure.

Talking about the series Skelton Crew, its official plot reads, "When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

Here, while the kids are out adventuring, they also meet allies and enemies while trying to find a way home.

Jude Law plays the character of Jod Na Nawood in the Disney+ series, while the child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers will be seen playing the character of Wim, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Kyriana Kratter as KB, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will play the role of Fern.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on December 3 on Disney+.

