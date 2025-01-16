Neil Gaiman Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault Claims, Calls Allegations 'Distorted' and 'False'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Neil Gaiman has vehemently rejected recent sexual assault allegations made against him. In a blog post statement, Gaiman reacted to the stories that had been going around about him, stating that while he chose not to say anything to protect the parties involved, he could no longer remain silent.

The Good Omens author said that some aspects of the accusations "half-recognize" his past, but he never did any non-consensual sexual activity. He stated, "I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

He confessed to emotional unavailability and selfishness in previous relationships but rejected the accusation of abuse, adding, "I was obviously careless with people’s hearts and feelings, and that’s something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people’s."

Some of the accusations involve two women: a 23-year-old woman said Gaiman attacked her during the first time they met at his house in New Zealand, where she was working as a nanny. Gaiman admitted that they had a consensual relationship but denied any attacks on her. Another woman said that she met Gaiman at a book signing when she was 18 and had some rough sex she did not enjoy or want; Gaiman denied it again.

He wrote, "I don’t accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality."

He stressed that he will not accept being described as someone he is definitely not, adding that he will never admit to doing things he has not done.

Neil Gaiman, who is an executive producer on The Sandman season 2, said he remains committed to telling the truth and vowed to carry on with other projects.

