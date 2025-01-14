J.K. Rowling Compares Sandman Author Neil Gaiman to Harvey Weinstein, Saying THIS Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him; READ

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

If J.K. Rowling’s got an opinion, she will bluntly express it! She has done it previously and she did it once again. This time she spoke up about the controversial sexual assault allegations against Sandman author Neil Gaiman.

For the unversed, multiple women have come forward accusing Gaiman of sexual misconduct, per The Wrap. The New York Magazine detailed stories of four women who have shared their alleged experiences with the accused author. Shortly after this, Rowling shared a tweet on X, comparing Harvey Weinstein and Gaiman.

The Harry Potter author penned in the tweet, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet—as with Weinstein—tell remarkably similar stories.”

According to The Wrap’s article, Gaiman was initially accused by five women, who came on Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman podcast. As mentioned above, the New York magazine detailed the alleged experiences of four women, who claimed the accused author had boundary issues and allegedly showed control over them for intimacy.

As per the report, two of those women had worked with the author and the rest were fans. Amid the jaw-dropping claims against Gaiman, his work has seemingly been affected because of it.

As per The Warp, the preparation for the adaptation of the third season of Good Omens had seemingly begun by Prime Video, which is not narrowed down to a 90-minute finale. Apart from that, Disney had put a halt to its adaptation of The Graveyard Book.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

