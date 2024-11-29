Netflix Partners With LeBron James for New Cooking Series Amid Meghan Markle Project Delays

Netflix is keeping its audience hungry for more cooking content. While Meghan Markle’s anticipated culinary project remains in limbo, the streaming giant has partnered with LeBron James for an exciting new cooking competition series set to debut in 2025.

Netflix is collaborating with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company and Alfred Street Industries for a reality cooking competition series titled Next Gen Chef. Production for the show began in June, following casting in April, and it is expected to premiere in 2025. This timeline coincides with the anticipated release of Meghan Markle’s yet-to-be-named cooking show.

Markle’s cooking series, reported earlier this year by the Daily Mail, was initially slated for an early 2024 debut alongside the launch of the American Riviera Orchard brand. However, progress on both projects has reportedly been delayed due to trademarking issues. Despite the setbacks, insiders say Markle thoroughly enjoyed filming the show, marking her return to the screen after appearances in Harry & Meghan (2022) and Heart of Invictus.

Recent reports reveal that Meghan Markle has completed filming the first batch of episodes for her cooking series. Sources close to the production shared that Markle was “totally in her element” and thrilled to be back in front of the camera. The Duchess of Sussex, a former Suits star, reportedly found the experience “energizing,” hinting at her comfort and passion for the project.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s partnership with LeBron James promises to bring fresh energy to food-based reality TV. As fans eagerly await the debut of both shows, Netflix appears to be doubling down on its commitment to diverse culinary entertainment.

With Meghan Markle’s cooking show still awaiting updates and LeBron James’ Next Gen Chef set to debut in 2025, Netflix is gearing up to dominate the culinary entertainment space. Whether through Markle’s heartfelt return to the screen or James’ competitive culinary twist, viewers have plenty to look forward to.

