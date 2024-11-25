Meghan Markle Talks About Her ‘Future Gatherings’ Post Hosting The Thanksgiving Dinner; Details Inside

Meghan Markle hosted the Thanksgiving dinner in collaboration with her and her husband’s organization, the Archwell Foundation. The Suits alum invited women of Afghanistan who have resettled in the country and enjoyed the ladies who shared their stories and experiences.

While the former royal member attended the festive event, her husband, Prince Harry, was absent. At the time of the celebrations, the Duke of Sussex was in Vancouver, creating awareness about the Invictus Games amongst the kids.

Meanwhile, Markle dropped a statement following her celebrations with the women. The statement read, “This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the US from Afghanistan.”

It further read that she "expressed... deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and experiences.”

Markle also expressed “excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.”

Meanwhile, at the end of the celebrations, all the attendees received cookwares as gifts. The statement concluded with Markle writing, “Through her work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duchess remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.”

Videos from the occasion surfaced on the internet where the Duchess was seen dancing and enjoying.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines over making solo appearances at the events. The Duchess was previously seen having a gala time at the inauguration of the hairline products by her friend.

As for Prince Harry, the UK native was seen sending out invitations and attending the Christmas charity event. Ever since being married to the prince in 2018, Markle has spent her Thanksgiving in low-key celebrations with her husband and later along with her kids.

