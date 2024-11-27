'A Modern Family That’s Very Dysfunctional': Prince Harry's Longtime Friend Opens Up About The Royal Family; DEETS Here

Prince Harry’s old friend, James Haskell, took a dig at the British royal family in a new interview. In a conversation with The London Times, Haskell revealed that he used to spend quite a lot of time with royal family members at Windsor Castle.

He shared that, after spending time with the monarch and others, he realized they are a modern family with insecurities and dysfunctionality. Haskell, a former rugby player by profession, also revealed that not all family members are particularly great.

During the interview, Haskell remarked, “Some aren’t as great as others. They do amazing work—but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional.”

While the rugby player highlighted some of the cons of the British royals, he also acknowledged that the royal family members “serve an important role,” adding that he is in awe of what they do.

The interview comes in light of recent reports stating that Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother is strained, “but not irreparable.”

Additionally, the Duke of Sussex reportedly has a challenging relationship with his father. However, Harry ensures he is present when the monarch needs him. For instance, following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis announcement, the Duke flew to his hometown to meet with his father.

Meanwhile, during his recent visit to the UK for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry did not schedule a meeting with either the head of state or his brother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since 2023, after stepping down from the royal family in 2020. Since their departure, the couple has experienced strained relationships with other family members.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States with their son, Prince Archie, and later welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in the Suits alum’s home state.

