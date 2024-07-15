Shannen Doherty Revealed Filming 3 Podcast Episodes Each Day Saved Her From Depression Before Death: ‘Working Makes Me So Happy’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress Shannen Doherty, who starred as Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed until 2001, passed away on July 13, 2024, after battling with cancer. Since her demise tributes have been pouring in for the Doherty who lived her life on her own terms.

In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2023, Doherty had shared how working and filming numerous episodes of her memoir-style podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, sometimes in one day, saved her from feeling depressed amid her prolonged battle with cancer.

"Working makes me so happy. Even my podcast producers were like, 'Really? You're going to do three episodes in one day? It's a lot.' And I was like, 'I could do five in a day,' " She added. Doherty debuted the podcast, in which she spoke about everything from her career highs to her diagnosis, her life, and much more.

Working made Shannen Doherty less depressed and fueled creativity

Shannen Doherty said she loved working. "I've really noticed that when I'm working and when I'm creative, there's no room for depression at all. It fuels me," she said.

Talking about her depression, she shared, "I've had bouts of depression. Things have not been exactly easy and smooth. They've been really challenging at times, and it's hard to find yourself suddenly single in your 50s, and with stage four cancer. That's a hard one," she added.

The Charmed actress did her final PEOPLE cover shoot four days before Thanksgiving last year and said at the time that she was not done with her journey and aspired to live, love, and create.

Shannen Doherty's brief fight with stage 4 cancer

Doherty had a mastectomy and went through chemotherapy and radiation after her initial breast cancer diagnosis eight years ago in 2015. In April 2017, she revealed on Instagram that she was in remission. But by 2019, her cancer had returned. She had been then diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer. In June 2023, she revealed the spread of her cancer to her brain. Doherty's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the actress had died, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sunday, July 14.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," the statement read.

