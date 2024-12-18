NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Makes Big Revelations About His Family In New Netflix Documentary; Learn Here

Aaron Rodgers is a big name in the sports industry. And now, through a Netflix documentary, the star icon has opened up about the time he had a struggling life growing up.

Divulging his past life in the documentary, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, the New York Jets Quarterback made some big revelations about his family that he had faced even before he became a star sportsman back in the early 2000s.

“Your life is too big. We need you to be smaller. Be smaller,” Rodgers recalled the words of his family. He also mentioned that his family even told him to not talk about his life, which has always hurt Rodgers.

“This is not something I ever desired or wanted, other than playing on Sundays,” the NFL star continued. He, however, credited his family for helping him get through and deal with serious injuries.

Stating that he was a “fortunate” kid who had parents thinking that their child had “a very low pain tolerance,” Aaron Rodgers also mentioned that because of his family’s behavior, he made sure to become the “toughest motherf**ker that I knew.”

The sportsman also made sure to deal with an injury and hold it together while battling through one.

He then recalled that his struggles with his family began to surface during his high school years and lasted throughout his college days as well as post-college years.

Advertisement

Rodgers then even mentioned that he was quiet about it all the time, as he thought not talking about his family issues publicly was the best way.

The New York Jets icon also spoke of the vaccination drama that had surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stating that his father never believed in flu shots, Rodgers was a little bit skeptical about the vaccination.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma can be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Every Time Meghan Trainor Opened Up About Her Physical Insecurities And Plastic Surgery Procedures Over The Years