Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Barbie, Young Sheldon, Taylor Swift Take Top Honors; Check Out Complete Winners List HERE

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards were hosted by Tom Kenny as Sponge Bob Squarepants with Bill Fagerbakke playing Patrick Star and broadcasted live from Bikini Bottom on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, MTV2 and others. The highlights of the event included Kelly Rowland presenting Serena Williams with Legend Gold Blimp Award recognizing her achievements in sports,fashion beauty,and lifestyle.

In the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards of 2024, Barbie was named as Favorite Movie while Margot Robbie got to win Favorite Movie Actress. Other big winners included Percy Jackson & The Olympians for Favorite Kids TV Show with Walker Scobell winning as Favorite Male TV Star (Kids).

For Iain Armitage won the award for favorite Male TV star by fans from Young Sheldon. Best animation film and best animated movie went to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and SpongeBob SquarePants respectively. Timothee Chalamet won best actor in a movie for his performance in Wonka. Olivia Rodrigo was awarded Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift walked away with three nods including one for Favourite Female Artist, and Travis Kelce emerged as Fans’ Favourite Male Sports Star. Below is a list of other winners.

The show began with Paul Russell performing his hit song Lil Boo Thang, accompanied by a montage featuring popular shows movies music. The Kid LAROI performed a medley of his chart toppers Nights like this, new single- Girls and his hit Staybending with an epic sliming.

Celebrities in appearance included Iain Armitage, Mr Beast, Anna Kendrick, Benny Blanco, Kylie Cantrall, Billie Eilish, Henry Golding, Mckenna Grace, DeAndre Hopkins, Montana Jordan, Ryan Kaji, Post Malone, Shameik Moore, Rita Ora, Bella Poarch, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, and Adam Sandler among others.

The complete Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 winners list:

Film

Best Film – Barbie

Best Animated Movie – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Male Voice from an Animated Movie – Adam Sandler as Leo in Leo

Best Movie Actor – Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in Wonka

Best Movie Actress – Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie

Best Female Voice from an Animated Movie – Anna Kendrick as Trolls Band Together in Trolls Band Together

Favourite Villain - Jack Black as Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Television

Favorite Kids TV Show: Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Favorite Family TV Show: Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson & The Olympians)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon)

Music

Favorite song — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Favorite female artist — Taylor Swift.

Favorite male artist — Post Malone.

Best collaboration in music - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua for Barbie World.

Best new artiste category - Reneé Rapp,

Favorite album - GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo,

Favourite global music star North America - Taylor Swift.

Favorite music group — Imagine Dragons.

Favourite ticket of the year - Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Favorite viral song - Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.

Other Categories

Favourite male creator – MrBeast.

Best gamer – Kai Cenat

Best female creator – Lexi Rivera.

Top creator family – Jordan Matter/Salish Matter.

Favorite social music star - Bella Poarch

Favourite female sports star - Simone Biles. Favourite male sports star - Travis Kelce.

The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Sunday, July 14th.

