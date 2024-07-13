TCA Awards 2024: Shōgun And Hacks Bag Major Honors; Check Out Complete List Of Winners HERE
At the 40th TCA Awards, Shōgun won Program of the Year, Jean Smart was honored for Hacks, Twin Peaks earned the Heritage Award, and the late Andre Braugher received the Career Achievement Award.
The Television Critics Association Awards honored the best programs on the small screen between 2023-24 at the 40th TCA Awards on Friday, July 12. The winners were selected by the TCA’s membership of more than 230 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada.
Prizes last night went to FX’s period drama Shōgun for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for Anna Sawai. Max’s Hacks also scored big, bagging the Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for Jean Smart. The series also took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award, beating out last year’s category victor The Bear, and 2022 winner Abbott Elementary.
Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, was awarded the Heritage Award for its enduring significance and impact. The 1990 series was led by Kyle MacLachlan and ran for two seasons.
The annual Career Achievement Award was bestowed upon the late Andre Braugher, best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, BoJack Horseman, Homicide: Life On The Street, and more.
The complete list of 2024 TCA Award winners is below!
Program of the Year
- Baby Reindeer Netflix
- The Bear, FX
- Hacks, Max
- Reservation Dogs, FX
- Ripley, Netflix
- Shōgun, FX — WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX
- Girls5eva, Netflix
- Hacks, Max — WINNER
- Reservation Dogs, FX
- We Are Lady Parts, Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix
- Fallout, Prime Video
- Fargo, FX
- Ripley, Netflix
- Shōgun, FX — WINNER
- True Detective: Night Country, HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix — WINNER
- The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix
- Fargo, FX
- Fellow Travelers, Showtime
- Ripley, Netflix
- The Sympathizer, HBO
Outstanding New Program
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix
- Fallout, Prime Video
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video
- Ripley, Netflix
- Shōgun, FX — WINNER
- X-Men ’97, Disney+
Individual Achievement in Drama
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Juno Temple, Fargo
Individual Achievement in Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
- Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
- America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, PBS
- Frontline, PBS
- The Jinx: Part Two, HBO
- Queens, Nat Geo
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Investigation Discovery — WINNER
- Telemarketers, HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
- The Daily Show, Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, Netflix — WINNER
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
- Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
- Saturday Night Live, NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
- The Amazing Race, CBS
- Conan O’Brien Must Go, Max
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, HBO
- The Traitors, Peacock — WINNER
- Top Chef, Bravo
- We’re Here, HBO
- Welcome to Wrexham, FX
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
- Doctor Who, Disney+ — WINNER
- Heartstopper, Netflix
- My Adventures With Superman, Adult Swim
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+
- Renegade Nell, Disney+
- X-Men ’97, Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children Programming
- Bluey, Disney+ — WINNER
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS KIDS
- Frog and Toad, Apple TV+
- Pokémon Concierge, Netflix
- Sesame Street, Max
- Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, Apple TV+
Career Achievement Honoree
- Andre Braugher (accepted by his widow, actress Ami Brabson)
Heritage Award
- Twin Peaks (accepted by series co-creator Mark Frost)
The TCA Awards returned for an in-person event for the first time this year since 2019. Following the Covid 19 pandemic, last year's Hollywood strikes forced the ceremony to be held virtually.
The 40th TCA Awards took place at the Langham Pasadena in LA. Wendi McLendon-Covey fulfilled host duties,