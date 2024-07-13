TCA Awards 2024: Shōgun And Hacks Bag Major Honors; Check Out Complete List Of Winners HERE

The Television Critics Association Awards honored the best programs on the small screen between 2023-24 at the 40th TCA Awards on Friday, July 12. The winners were selected by the TCA’s membership of more than 230 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada.

Prizes last night went to FX’s period drama Shōgun for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for Anna Sawai. Max’s Hacks also scored big, bagging the Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for Jean Smart. The series also took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award, beating out last year’s category victor The Bear, and 2022 winner Abbott Elementary.

Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, was awarded the Heritage Award for its enduring significance and impact. The 1990 series was led by Kyle MacLachlan and ran for two seasons.

The annual Career Achievement Award was bestowed upon the late Andre Braugher, best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, BoJack Horseman, Homicide: Life On The Street, and more.

The complete list of 2024 TCA Award winners is below!

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer Netflix

The Bear, FX

Hacks, Max

Reservation Dogs, FX

Ripley, Netflix

Shōgun, FX — WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX

Girls5eva, Netflix

Hacks, Max — WINNER

Reservation Dogs, FX

We Are Lady Parts, Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Fallout, Prime Video

Fargo, FX

Ripley, Netflix

Shōgun, FX — WINNER

True Detective: Night Country, HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer, Netflix — WINNER

The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix

Fargo, FX

Fellow Travelers, Showtime

Ripley, Netflix

The Sympathizer, HBO

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Fallout, Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video

Ripley, Netflix

Shōgun, FX — WINNER

X-Men ’97, Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Juno Temple, Fargo

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, PBS

Frontline, PBS

The Jinx: Part Two, HBO

Queens, Nat Geo

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Investigation Discovery — WINNER

Telemarketers, HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show, Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, Netflix — WINNER

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race, CBS

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Max

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, HBO

The Traitors, Peacock — WINNER

Top Chef, Bravo

We’re Here, HBO

Welcome to Wrexham, FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who, Disney+ — WINNER

Heartstopper, Netflix

My Adventures With Superman, Adult Swim

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+

Renegade Nell, Disney+

X-Men ’97, Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children Programming

Bluey, Disney+ — WINNER

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS KIDS

Frog and Toad, Apple TV+

Pokémon Concierge, Netflix

Sesame Street, Max

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, Apple TV+

Career Achievement Honoree

Andre Braugher (accepted by his widow, actress Ami Brabson)

Heritage Award

Twin Peaks (accepted by series co-creator Mark Frost)

The TCA Awards returned for an in-person event for the first time this year since 2019. Following the Covid 19 pandemic, last year's Hollywood strikes forced the ceremony to be held virtually.

The 40th TCA Awards took place at the Langham Pasadena in LA. Wendi McLendon-Covey fulfilled host duties,