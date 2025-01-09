Nicola Coughlan Reflects On Earning First-Ever SAG Award Nomination For Bridgerton: 'Lovely Early Birthday Present'
Nicola Coughlan is still reeling from her first solo nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Bridgerton. Read on to find out what Lady Whistledown said.
Nicola Coughlan is still on cloud nine with this amazing news! On January 8, the Bridgerton star received her first-ever solo nod for a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award for playing Penelope Featherington a.k.a. Lady Whistledown in the blockbuster Netflix series.
The ensemble of the show has also received a nomination for outstanding performance in a drama series. The Derry Girls actress took to Instagram to express her pleasant surprise while thanking the cast and crew of her highly successful Regency-era show.
The Big Mood star, who turns 38 on January 9th, said the recognition was "a lovely early birthday present." While in complete shock, she lavished praise and thanked the SAG Awards for the honor.
Coughlan wrote, "This is a very lovely early birthday present! I’m absolutely in shock and so honored. Thank you @sagawards and so proud of the whole @bridgertonnetflix family."
In Bridgerton's third and latest season, Penelope gets all the way into a romantic ride with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), all while handling the unexpectedness of being unmasked as the infamous Lady Whistledown.
Meanwhile, Season 4 of the series will focus more on Benedict Bridgerton's desire to fall in love. Joining the fray would be newcomer Yerin Ha as Benedict's love interest.
Watch Nicola Coughlan slay in all three seasons of Bridgerton, now streaming on Netflix.
