Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Has EPIC Reaction To Posing Beside Jennifer Aniston During 76th Primetime Emmys Red Carpet; Details

Nicola Coughlan got a little star-struck at the 2024 Emmys as she bumped into Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet. She couldn’t hide her enthusiasm before the event and expressed how much she adored Rachel from Friends.

As she explained to Access Hollywood, the 37-year-old star of the series Bridgerton stated that this was her first time on the Hollywood charity gala and the surreal event was made more surreal by the very presence of Aniston.

Coughlan stated that in the process of taking the photographs, she turned left and saw Jennifer Aniston right next to her. After recognizing Aniston’s voice, she was instantly starstruck.

Aniston, 55, known for her role in Friends, and one of the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, to say the least, made a great impression on Coughlan.

Even though the Derry Girls star was accustomed to the fanfare of the Bridgerton press tours and other glamorous events, standing next to Aniston made her feel like a fan who had come to watch a show. She said, "Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me. I heard her voice, and I gasped!"

On being in such close proximity to Aniston, Coughlan said, "I am normally quite ok, but I mean, she's Rachel! She's perfect!"

Earlier in the night, Coughlan had the privilege of awarding Lamorne Morris for the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology series or Movie. But it was her serendipitous interaction with Aniston that topped it all. Coughlan, who is a Friends fan, was like most other fans, giddy with the thought of merely seeing Aniston, especially since she grew up loving Rachel Green.

Jennifer Aniston was definitely in the limelight in a champagne colored dress with Tiffany and co. accessories. Nicola Coughlan shined in a sparkling silver off the shoulder gown with a red Artists4Ceasefire pin.

