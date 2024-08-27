Carrie Underwood Honors Late Toby Keith With A Special Tribute To ‘This Incredible Man’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It's a different type of feeling for fans to witness one legend honor another through their incredible music, especially live! Just like Carrie Underwood, who will honor the late Toby Keith.

Underwood will be the first to hit the stage during NBC’s concert special Toby Keith: American Icon, and PEOPLE revealed an exclusive first look at her performance of A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action.

“Nashville! We are all here for one reason — this incredible man,” the singer addressed the crowd at Bridgestone Arena as a large picture of Keith appeared behind her. Underwood, who recently announced her return to American Idol as a judge, made the audience groove to Keith’s 1993 hit, which featured on his self-titled debut album.

Legend Toby Keith died of stomach cancer in February at age 62. Earlier this year, Keith's family shared news of his death in a social media post. "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," read a statement. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

After the news of his passing, Underwood shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with several photos of the country stars together. "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!" she captioned her post.

Advertisement

Alongside Underwood in Toby Keith's tribute, several other artists will perform his iconic songs. Eric Church will sing As Good as I Once Was, while Brantley Gilbert and HARDY will take on How Do You Like Me Now?! Riley Green and Ella Langley will perform Who’s Your Daddy? with Ashley McBryde handling Wish I Didn’t Know Now.

Luke Bryan will perform Should’ve Been a Cowboy in a black cowboy hat, and Lainey Wilson and Jamey Johnson will team up for Beer for My Horses. Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Clay Walker, and Tyler Hubbard will also partake in this memorable tribute.

When Keith died earlier this year, he left behind a soaring legacy that included 42 Top 10 songs, 33 No. 1 hits, and 44 million albums sold.

Toby Keith: American Icon is airing on NBC on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the following day on Peacock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Carrie Underwood Dating History Explored