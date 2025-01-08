Nikki Glaser Goes Off Script at the Golden Globes—And Nobody Noticed

Nikki Glaser wowed audiences as the host of this year’s Golden Globes, earning rave reviews for her sharp and celebratory monologue. However, what most viewers didn’t realize was that one of her biggest jokes of the night was completely improvised.

The Hollywood Reporter applauded Glaser for genuinely enjoying her hosting duties, while the New York Times commended her for setting a fun and uplifting tone, something rare for past Golden Globes hosts. Despite her polished performance, Glaser admitted on The Howard Stern Show that one of her most well-received jokes was unplanned.

The moment came when Nikki felt her scripted closing joke, about the audience unknowingly making history, wasn’t landing as she’d hoped. “It looked fine on TV, but in the room, it didn’t feel like the strong ending I wanted,” she explained.

In a split-second decision, she pivoted to a tequila joke she had previously cut: “Before we start handing out awards, I do want to remind you if you do lose tonight, please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again.”

Glaser revealed that she had to mentally prepare to deliver the unplanned punchline since it wasn’t on the teleprompter. “It was wild. I can’t believe I did that,” she said. Fortunately, the gamble paid off, earning applause and ensuring her monologue ended on a high note.

Nikki Glaser’s decision to go off script showcased her quick wit and comedic instincts, solidifying her success as a Golden Globes host. By trusting her gut, she turned an already strong performance into a standout moment—and left audiences none the wiser about her bold improvisation.

