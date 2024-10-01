No Good Deed Trailer: Lisa Kudrow And Ray Romano Up Against Dark And Dangerous Secrets In New Netflix Series; First Look Out

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano have been roped in to play the leads in the upcoming thriller series on Netflix. The streaming platform released the first look of No Good Deed, where the duo are spying on their open house guests through the camera.

As the teaser progresses further, the events turn darker and more dangerous, leaving the audience in splits. The series will be a bunch of eight episodes and it has been hailed by the creators of Dead To Me, Liz Feldman.

According to the logline of the show, “When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles—and the real estate frenzy begins.”

It further reads, “Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.”

The synopsis also goes on to state that for Paul and Lydia to unravel the secrets, they realize that the only way to do so is to face them.

Speaking of the trailer, it opened to the guests rushing into the mansion worth millions and begin to roam around the house and sign their names on the entry sheets.

Apart from Kudrow and Romano, the cast of No Good Deed also includes Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary, O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris. Meanwhile, the cameos also include Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves and Linda Lavin.

As for the writers of the show, they include Feldman, Madie Dhaliwal and Cara DiPaolo, Crystal Jenkins, Kelly Hutchinson, Cara DiPaolo, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Zora Bikangaga; and Kelly Hutchinson.

For the producers, Feldman has been joined by Silver Tree. Another executive producer who came onboard include Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell.

All episodes of No Good Deed season 1 will stream on Netflix from December 12.

