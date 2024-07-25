Lisa Kudrow Recalls Frustration Over Filming Friends; Says THIS

Lisa Kudrow is all about the laughs but only when it’s real. The TV star, famous for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the legendary sitcom Friends, pulled the curtains on her experience filming with a live studio audience.

Friends first aired in 1994, when it was a staple for TV shows to be filmed in front of a live audience. But it wasn’t always a pleasant encounter for Kudrow as she revealed their laughter was often unreasonably long and irritating.

Lisa Kudrow was irritated by the audience’s long laughs

Lisa Kudrow, 60, got the ick when the live studio audience exaggerated their laughs after she’d cracked a joke on Friends. The star appeared on the Conan O’Brien podcast this week and recalled the time when the audience's laughs would keep her waiting mid-scene.

Host O’Brien teased the discussion by quoting rumors that Kudrow did not like when the live audience laughed at her own jokes in the studio. “Because they were laughing for too long. It wasn't that funny. That's why. It wasn't an honest response and it irritated me, Lisa Kudrow said on Monday, 22 July.

“Sometimes I would just look out if they'd been laughing too long, and go, 'Come on'. Really angry,” she clarified mimicking her old reaction. The Time Bandits star addressed that the audience's extended laughter often disrupted the rest of the show’s timing and delayed other lines with more potential.

Furthermore, Kudrow was of the opinion that Friends was a TV show, not solely meant for a studio audience. “It is made for the TV viewers at home. That's who we are in service to,” the Emmy winner said before explaining she wouldn’t bother about the unnecessary laughs if it was a stage play and would have invented different ways to keep her character busy.

Fortunately for the star, the laughs eventually stopped following the numerous takes in one scene. But then, it discouraged the writers from the comical potential of the lines, forcing them to rewrite the scene and dialogues.

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay for 10 seasons in Friends and is a household name to the six-member cast. Her character is etched as the perennially mysterious, strange, and hilarious masseuse, who also created the iconic song, Smelly Cat, from her amateur musical finesse.

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends in Matthew Perry’s memory

The Friends veteran had previously shared that she could never watch Friends in its entirety because of her performance as Phoebe Buffay. She told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “too embarrassing” to watch herself act.

However, following her beloved co-star Matthew Perry’s demise in October 2023, Kudrow revealed that she had begun re-watching Friends in memory of him and his knack for comedy.

“But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK…it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him],” Kudrow told the outlet in June.

While she wants to treasure Perry who played the fan-favorite character of Chandler Bing, Kudrow finds herself laughing out loud when watching the six best friends, navigating their lives in New York City.

