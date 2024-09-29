'No One Like Her': Tom Felton Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Harry Potter Costar Dame Maggie Smith

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Many people who have worked with Maggie Smith have paid their respective tributes to her as she passed away on September 27, 2024, and among them, one of Harry Porter’s prominent cast members, Tom Felton, also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress.

Felton shared the post on Instagram and added a still from the iconic venture that featured Smith and him and wrote, “Deeply saddened to wake up to the news of Maggie’s passing. There quite simply was no one like her. Thank you for looking after us from literally day one.”

The actor added, “Thank you for not getting me kicked off the set when I couldn’t stop giggling during your transfiguration class. Thank you for showing us the way. Raise your wands x.” Many Harry Porter fans shared their condolences in the comments section.

Another member of the iconic franchise, Rupert Grint, also shared a post tributing The Miracle Club actress in which he expressed his broken heart over such sad news. He said that she was, “so special, always hilarious and always kind.” Grint added that he felt lucky to share a set and sharing a dance with her. He mentioned that he would miss the iconic star and sent all his love to her family.

Advertisement

Along with Felton and Grint, Emma Watson also shared a story on her Instagram, in which she wrote about not knowing how great of an actress Smith was when she was a child. Watson shared that after becoming an adult she came to appreciate that she shared the screen with “a true definition of greatness.”

The Little Women actress further wrote, “She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.”

Smith’s passing surely came as a shock to people around the world. Among the people who worked with her onscreen, many of her fans, especially Harry Porter fans are grieving this loss and sharing their thoughts on various online platforms, this in a way is a testament to the great impact, Smith’s works have had on the masses.

Advertisement

However, many know her for her work in the beloved franchise but she has immensely contributed to the film industry in her decades-long career. Smith has worked in many movies and has shared screen with many stars.

The list of her amazing projects includes Sister Act, The Secret Garden, Death On The Nile, Evil Under The Sun, The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, Downtown Abbey, The Lady In The Van, A Room With A View, Becoming Jane and many more.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reflects On Her ‘Unlikely’ Fame 30 Years After Making Her Debut In Hollywood Industry; Details Inside