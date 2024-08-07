Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Describes Tom Felton as Her ‘Soulmate’ In The Foreword Of His New Memoir

The moment someone mentions the name Harry Potter, we often think of the talented actress Emma Watson, right? In recent news, Watson shared heartfelt words about her friendship with Harry Potter costar Tom Felton in the foreword of his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Watson and Felton met through their roles as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the renowned fictional series Harry Potter, penned by the legendary J.K. Rowling. The book was released on August 6, and Watson took the opportunity to write some touching words for Felton.

"You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen?" Watson wrote in the book. "That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows really knows what is happening to you and what you're going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton."

Even though the two famous names are close friends today, they weren’t close before. "When we first met, I was a moony and probably rather annoying 9-year-old girl who followed him around like a puppy, desperate for his attention," Watson said.

She highlighted that the overarching theme of the Harry Potter series is friendship and expressed her gratitude for Felton, who understood and reassured her at a turning point in her life.

Watson also noted that their friendship has endured through some difficult times in her life. She further described him as someone who "has a heart the size of a planet" and mentioned that his real-life personality is very different from his character in the Harry Potter series.

Tom Felton's character Draco Malfoy in the franchise was a bully or was made to look like one but Watson emphasized that in real life he is far from being one. He is creative, sensitive, and whole-hearted. He is a person who wants to love everything and everyone." he added.

Watson and Felton, who starred in eight Harry Potter films released between 2001 and 2011, have been linked together for years. According to Business Insider, on several occasions and even interviews Felton has spoken about their mutual love and bond with each other and stated that it has always been platonic.

"Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us," Watson said in the Harry Potter 20th-anniversary reunion special released on HBO Max in January. "We just love each other. That's all I could say about that."

