Normani Cancels 2024 BET Awards Performance Last Minute Due To Injury; Says She Is 'Devasted' And Hates 'Feeling Like A Disappointment'

Normani will not be performing at the 2024 BET Awards, the singer herself announced only a few hours before she was supposed to hit the coveted stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Via her Instagram stories on Sunday, June 30, the Candy Paint singer announced that she had no choice but to cancel her performance due to an injury she incurred while rehearsing for the abovementioned award show.

Normani cancels 2024 BET Awards performance at the last minute

“I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone, believe me,” Normani began in a post. “I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update, letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET, I had a really bad accident and injured myself.” The Fifth Harmony alum added that she is normally good at powering through any circumstances, but this time around, she is unable to make the performance happen due to doctor’s orders.

Though she desperately wanted to give her best on the BET stage, Normani said doing so would have delayed her healing. “I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you, but I have to focus on recovering at this time,” she lamented.

The Wild Side singer noted that being on stage fulfills her the most towards the end of her lengthy Instagram message. She also wished good luck to all the performers and nominees of the 2024 BET Awards and said she'll be championing everyone from home tonight.

Advertisement

Following her announcement, Normani also posted a picture of her injuries, which shows her on crutches wearing a bandage around her right knee. For the caption, she chose a broken heart emoji, a bandaged heart emoji, and a teary-eyed face emoji to convey her emotions.

Normani’s BET Award performance would've supported her debut album, Dopamine

Normani was slated to hit the BET Awards stage tonight alongside performers like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Will Smith, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, and more. Her performance would've followed the release of her much-anticipated debut album, Dopamine, which arrived on June 14.

Speaking to The Cut earlier this year, the artist addressed the delay of her album after initially announcing it in 2018. “I could've put three albums out by now in that duration. I'm not oblivious to that,” she said. “But I felt like I owed it to myself to be able to take my time, reinvent, and be experimental.”

Advertisement

Normani also shared how her parents’ cancer diagnoses stifled her creativity at one point in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying that finding out her parents both had cancer in consecutive years was one of the greatest challenges she had to face.

ALSO READ: Normani Drops Much-Awaited Debut Album Dopamine; Everything We Know About Fifth Harmony Alum's Record