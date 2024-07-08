'Not The Right Men': Minnie Driver Opens Up About Past Relationships; Calls Marrying Ex Josh Brolin 'Mistake'

We all have seen Minnie Diver taking over the screen with an absolute character delivery. However, the actress has opened up about how tough and long a journey it was for her to meet the right man.

Driver has been once engaged to one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood film industry, Josh Brolin.

Minnie Driver about meeting the right man

Minnie Driver is known as one of the most fabulous actresses Hollywood has ever seen. In her recent interview, the British-American actress, who has done some really inspiring movies opened up about a lot of things from her past.

While talking to The Times, in a long interview, she spoke of her previous relationship with Josh Brolin.

For those unversed, The Phantom of the Opera actress and Brolin were once engaged in the year 2001. However, as things did not work well, the actors parted ways, following a 5-month courtship.

Reflecting back on her time with Brolin, Driver stated that when she was engaged to the Sicario actor it had been “the biggest mistake of my life.”

Further talking with the British publication, Driver also stated that the relationship her parents Gaynor and Charles shared made her desperate to get married.

The actress’s parents had never got married because of her father’s infidelities. However, the Ella Enchanted actress also stated that as she wanted to get married so much that she chose “men who were so not the right men to be married to.”

Talking about her present partner, Addison O’Dea, who is an American writer and director, Diver added a few sweet points about the way he happens to be the right man for her.

She stated that O’Dea although doesn’t wish to be married, he surely is a devoted man who is also “loving, extraordinary… Everything I could have wanted in my childhood idea of a husband.”

Minnie Driver and Addison O’Dea’s timeline

Minnie Driver had first made her relationship public with with Addison O’Dea in the year 2019. Previous to that both the stars were spotted together on social outings and a number of public events.

While it has been a long time since the Circle of Friends actress and the director have been together, they have always kept their relationship a secret.

Minnie Driver was recently seen in an action thriller movie, The Beekeeper, where she starred alongside Jason Statham.

