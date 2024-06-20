Every Villain We've Seen In Deadpool Movies So Far; From Ajax To Juggernaut

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse, kidnapping, and child abuse.

Deadpool, which dropped in 2016, created a whole new wave among superhero fans. While he has been called the "merc with a mouth," his villains have been fed up with his continuous mockery and crude jokes. God knows how Wolverine will survive with him.

Ryan Reynolds has managed to perfectly portray the superhero character, which also happens to be one of the best performances of his career. The same actor had played a somewhat similar role in the previous installment of the X-Men film series, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, he had a supporting role and did not impress the audience as he did with his solo entries.

During the first two installments of Deadpool, we have seen a number of villains. Some eventually turned into heroes, and some didn't receive a lot of limelight even though they had great potential.

The R-rated entries broke all the blockbuster records while giving a huge push to a new franchise, making it a potential canon event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that we are about to witness some of the greatest and most intriguing villains returning to the screen, and that too in the MCU, here is a tribute to all those villains and antiheroes who were previously seen in the Deadpool movies.

Deadpool villains seen in movies so far

While we have cheered for the character of Wade Wilson and his alter ego Deadpool, it's time to give big ups to the villains who made him and pushed his limits of combat.

Francis who also goes by Ajax

Francis, who also goes by Ajax, is the creator of everything Wade Wilson is today. This mad scientist is responsible for turning Wade into the unkillable character we know. He was shown to be experimenting on his patients to turn them into mutants. Ajax was first and last seen in the 2016 movie Deadpool and was portrayed by the fabulous actor Ed Skrein.

The character of Francis, aka Ajax, is truly insane. Not only did he make Wade Wilson a superhero, but he also gave many other people unimaginable capabilities. A few of these individuals survived and later became part of his crew.

As for his superpowers, Ajax possesses super strength and exceptional combat skills.

Angel Dust

Speaking of Ajax's successful killing machines, we come to Angel Dust—or should we say she lands in a superhero way? This woman is a formidable character who deserved more screen time in further installments after her introduction in Deadpool alongside Ajax in 2016.

She is one of those who have been artificially mutated and is a total badass. Angel Dust can take on Colossus and, with just one punch, send him flying like a toy.

Her character was portrayed by Gina Carano. Silent, strong, and filled with a deep hatred for Wade Wilson, Angel Dust is shown to be a fiercely loyal employee of Ajax.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut is one of the most significant characters when it comes to mutants and the X-Men universe. In the comics, Juggernaut is depicted as the brother of Professor X. However, his first film appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand didn't leave much of an impression on audiences.

In the 2006 movie, Juggernaut was portrayed by the British actor and presenter Vinnie Jones.

Later, when Juggernaut was reintroduced in Deadpool 2, he had an almost comic-like appearance. He was depicted as a giant with super strength, capable of breaking through walls. In the comics, he is an arch-nemesis of Colossus. Interestingly, Juggernaut was voiced by Ryan Reynolds himself in Deadpool 2.

Firefist

Firefist is not an actual villain but rather a kid with superpowers and a frustrated mindset. After suffering abuse at the hands of the Headmaster of the Mutant Re-education Center, he sets out on a mission of revenge.

During his long and interesting journey with Wade Wilson, he manages to convince Juggernaut to help him kill his abuser in the 2018 movie Deadpool 2.

However, Deadpool is protective toward him and tries to convince Firefist to abandon his plan and stop the killing spree.

Firefist was portrayed by Julian Dennison.

Cable

Another real bada** in the film franchise is Cable, who made his appearance in Deadpool 2. He is a time-traveling cybernetic soldier portrayed by none other than Josh Brolin. In the comics, Cable is the child of Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Jean Grey.

In the movie, he travels back in time to kill Firefist during his childhood, as Firefist eventually becomes a villain in the future who murders Cable’s entire family, including his daughter Hope Summers.

The Headmaster

We've been talking about him for a while, so here are his details. The real antagonist in Deadpool 2 is the Headmaster, a fanatic who tortures mutant kids while pretending to care for them.

His character was portrayed by Eddie Marsan. His crimes include slavery, kidnapping, child abuse, unethical experimentation, and presumably sexual abuse of mutant children.

Black Tom Cassidy

Black Tom Cassidy is a character whose great potential was underutilized in Deadpool 2. He appears briefly in the movie, attempting to talk to Deadpool in the cafeteria of the mutant prison.

In the comics, Black Tom is a powerful villain who can manipulate plant life and project energy. He is also the cousin of Banshee.