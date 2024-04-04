'Remember Saying This Is Wrong': Minnie Driver Claims Hard Rain Producers Did Not Allow Her To Wear Wetsuit

During a recent interview on Jameela Jamil's I Weigh podcast, Minnie Driver made shocking revelations about her experience filming the 1998 disaster movie Hard Rain. According to Driver, producers allegedly prohibited her from wearing a wetsuit while shooting scenes with rain machines, citing a desire to see her nipples.

The film, directed by Mikael Salomon, debuted a year after Driver's breakthrough performance in Good Will Hunting, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Hard Rain featured stars like Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater.

Driver recounted the challenging filming conditions, including enduring massive rain machines and shooting during unconventional hours. She expressed frustration that she was forbidden while other cast members were allowed to wear wetsuits under their costumes.

The producers' reasoning, as Driver claimed, was that they wanted her nipples to be visible through her wet T-shirt, believing there was no point in having the shirt wet if the underlying attire couldn't be seen. These revelations shed light on the pervasive sexism and objectification that female actors often face in the film industry.

"It's set during this massive storm; there were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours. It was tough," Driver told Jamil. "Everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume, and I was told by the producers that I couldn't because they wanted to see my nipples and that there was no point in having the wet t-shirt if you couldn't have what was underneath it."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Going to See Lana Del Rey at Coachella? Here's What We Know

Driver Speaks Out About Pushback Against Speaking Up for Better Working Conditions on Set

Driver recalled pushing back against the request but being met with dismissiveness, being made to feel like "an idiot," and being told she didn't understand what was going on.

"I remember saying this is wrong. I remember calling my agent," Driver added. "I then remember it being like, boy, people wouldn't speak to me on the set. I was so punished for it. It was leaked to the press that I called and complained about conditions, but it was as if there was nothing to complain about, and I was just complaining. It's this gaslighting. Media gaslighting that's supported by the environment that you're in. So you turn on yourself, like, 'It's my fault for saying anything, you stupid big mouth. You should've shut up.'"

Minnie Driver's account highlights the toxic dynamic in the industry where speaking out against mistreatment can lead to isolation and backlash, perpetuating a culture of silence and self-blame among actors.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Look In THROWBACK Pictures Shared On Instagram; See Her

Costume Designer Kathleen Detoro Responds to Adam Driver's Claims About 'Hard Rain' Set Conditions

Driver did not explicitly name any of the producers involved in the alleged incident. Despite Variety's attempts to seek comment from the credited producers of Hard Rain - Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon, and Gary Levinsohn - none of them responded.

However, costume designer Kathleen Detoro provided insight into the matter. She stated that full wetsuits and pieces, including tops, bottoms, and booties, were provided to all cast and crew members. Detoro emphasized that no expense was spared to ensure the actors and crew stayed as dry as possible during the filming of the action water film.

Detoro refuted Driver's claims, stating that she never received instructions from the producers to prevent actors from wearing wetsuits under their clothes. She explained that actors were provided with made-to-order wet suits from Body Glove, including shortie wet suits, tops, bottoms, and booties. Ultimately, it was up to the actors to decide which parts of the wet suits they wore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Did Brittany Cartwright Stop Sharing Her Location With Jax Taylor? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals

Stormy Heist Flick Hard Rain Soaked at Box Office

Hard Rain revolved around a group's efforts to thwart a gang's robbery plan amidst a catastrophic storm. The ensemble cast featured actors like Ed Asner, Richard Dysart, and Betty White.

Despite its star-studded lineup, the film struggled at the box office, earning barely $20 million worldwide against an estimated production budget of $70 million.

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Held Chris Hemsworth's Hand While Getting Tattooed As Their Wives Watched; Details Inside