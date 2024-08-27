‘One Of My Favorite Action Films’: DC Studios Head James Gunn Names The Best Third Installment of A Trilogy

James Gunn is the Studio head of one of the most beloved superhero franchises. There have been many trilogies with epic third installments in the DC Universe that can be considered the best ever. When Gunn was asked about his favorite trilogy with the best final installment, his answer was quite surprising.

After a fan revealed that Guardians Vol. 3 was "close to being the best out of the three," another fan asked Gunn the same question on threads. He mentioned several good ones before revealing his personal favorite.

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is usually considered the best, although not a straight trilogy and For a Few Dollars, my fave of the three, is underrated,” he said. Gunn also mentioned Logan, Thor Ragnarok and Return of the King in his reply before naming his personal best. "The one I like the best for sure is Bourne Ultimatum, one of my favorite action films ever," he added.

The 2007 film The Bourne Ultimatum was the third installment in the Bourne franchise following Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne, who can go to any extent to uncover the origins of his life as a trained killer while dodging the CIA agents who are trying to kill him.

Advertisement

Although The Bourne Ultimatum was meant to be the final chapter of the trilogy, the franchise was reprised with 2012's The Bourne Legacy, in which Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross became the new lead. However, it opened to mixed reviews and earned a disappointing $276 million worldwide despite having a $125 million budget.

The next installment was 2016’s Jason Bourne, in which Damon reprised his role with original director Paul Greengrass on board. It again mixed reviews but managed to collect over $400 million worldwide.

As for Gunn, he is currently working on post-production in DC’s first feature-length installment, Superman. The highly anticipated superhero reboot could be the start of another superhero trilogy. David Corenswet is all set to play the legendary superhero alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Although the plot details are shrouded in secrecy, Gunn shared that it will focus on Superman trying to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing. It will also retell the Man of Steel's origin story.