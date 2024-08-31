One Tree Hill Sequel Starring Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Reported To Be In Works Without THIS Beloved Star

The wait is almost over. One Tree Hill sequel is finally coming! Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, who starred in the original series will return as executive producers for the sequel. They are also set to reprise their iconic roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer respectively. However, Chad Michael Murray will reportedly not return.

As per Deadline, the sequel is at present in development with writer and executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV. Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles will be Executive Producers with Emily Moss Wilson coming on board as a producer. Danneel Ackles is also set to reprise the role in the sequel.

Mark Schwahn created One Tree Hill, first aired back in 2003 which lasted for 9 seasons on The WB and The CW. The original series focused on half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty) at an early stage of the series, who worked on their relationships. The love stories, breakups and family troubles within Tree Hill became part of the story. The plot, often set with Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer and later Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz), evolved extensively over the years.

The official description of the original coming-of-age series reads, "Half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott trade between kinship and rivalry both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends in the small, but not so quiet town of Tree Hill, North Carolina."

Sophia Bush took to Instagram to express enthusiasm writing, "What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all."

The continuation takes place two decades later, focusing on Brooke and Peyton, as they face the trials of raising teenagers — such trials which had been the challenges of the earlier series, such as love, insecurities havoc and grief.

Netflix has previously greenlit the revival of Gilmore Girls, where Murray starred in a breakout before becoming the lead on One Tree Hill.

Meanwhile, Bush and Burton in association with one of the stars of the series Bethany Joy Lenz administrate a podcast about the series One Tree Hill, titled Drama Queens. It is now in its seventh episode, featuring other stars of the show in the earlier seasons.

