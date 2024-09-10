Selena Gomez brings the razzle dazzle on the Emilia Pérez premiere in black sequin peplum gown worth Rs 2,39,331

On September 9, Selena Gomez graced the Toronto International Film Festival, delivering a masterclass in glamor. The queen of all things chic and spectacular attended the premiere of the film Emilia Pérez with her show-stopping black sequin gown, leaving the red carpet glittering in her wake. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Selena’s choice of attire was nothing short of breathtaking. The gown, from Rodarte, is crafted entirely from black sequins and was a marvel of modern couture. It features a fluid drape that gracefully fell to a floor-skimming hemline. Selena stole the show with her sequined dress that sparkled throughout the evening. The extra drama in the dress was due to its peplum design, which enhanced the silhouette with a flattering structure.

The halterneck design drew attention to her elegant neck and shoulders, while the open back added a bold touch. The piece de résistance? The hand-molded sequin flower embellishment around her shoulders elevated the gown from breathtakingly beautiful to truly magnificent. This gown, priced at ₹2,39,331, is sure to make your wallet sweat!

The Only Murders in the Building actress’ accessories were perfect to complement her glamorous gown. She wore a silver dangler earring that added just the right amount of sparkle while taking away the sheen of her outfit. Her rings matched her earrings and gave the accessories a cohesive look.

With a gown this show-stopping, less is more when it comes to makeup. She opted for bold red lipstick, which contrasted beautifully with the black sequins of the gown and added a pop of color to her look. Her cheeks were softly blushed, creating a radiant glow that perfectly balanced her eye makeup.

Selena’s soft, smokey eyes and mascara-laden lashes created a sultry effect that drew attention and added depth to her gaze. Her hair was left cascading with a side part in the front. The hairstyle had class written all over it and aligned well enough with her contemporary dress.

At the Toronto Film Festival, Selena Gomez proved she is a red-carpet stunner. Her Rodarte dress teamed with well-chosen accessories, make-up and hairstyle made her look stunning and unforgettable.

With this mixture of elegance and drama, all eyes were on Selena, thus showing she is indeed a fashion icon. In the ever-changing world of fashion, Selena Gomez reminded us that there are aspects like timeless glamor and flawless taste that will never go out of fashion.

