Calling all hoops enthusiasts! We all know Selena Gomez is a style icon, and her obsession with statement earrings is no secret. But lately, it seems hoops have taken center stage in her wardrobe, and let's just say, we're obsessed (just like her!). If you're looking to elevate your everyday look or add a touch of trendy edge to your simply swoon-worthy looks, then you've come to the right place because the Only Murders In The Building has got your back.

So, are you ready for a dose of Selena Gomez-approved Gen-Z hoop earrings inspiration, straight from the most beloved Hollywood actress, businesswoman, and singer’s own wardrobe? Let’s just get exploring!

Only Murder In The Building actress Selena Gomez’s 5 gasp-worthy hoops:

Bold gold hoops:

Have you ever come across gold hoops that made your heart want to skip a beat? Well, let us show you the bold and beautiful gold hoops that the Wizards Of Waverly Place actress wore recently to add some major sass to her simple look. These medium-sized earrings, with a rather unique and bolder design, will help you elevate even the simplest look with sheer and utter ease. They are also perfect for semi-formal occasions.

Minimalistic silver hoops:

Who says minimalistic earrings can’t help you slay the fierce, formal, and fabulous way? Selena Gomez proved us wrong by pairing her all-black party-ready look with a simple and stunning pair of small-sized silver hoop earrings. She added some metallic magic to her edgy and dark look, making it just perfect for all the sassy and modern Gen-Z babes out there. They are also great for casual looks.

Layered gold hoops:

Selena Gomez also loves to play with different kinds of accessories in unique hues and styles for different occasions. She showed us a glimpse of this with her layered gold hoop earrings. These managed to take her charming and classic look to the next level with their layered look and supremely delicate design. Such a design is just perfect for the minimalistic queens who love to slay.

Metallic gold hoops:

Who said that Selena Gomez is not the most versatile fashion Queen out there? The diva can basically go from mini dresses and corsets all the way down to oversized cardigans and simple T-shirts. It’s literally the same way for her accessory choices, as well. She managed to add some sass to her fitted orange corset with dramatic and large-sized gold hoops, and we’re in love.

Multilayered silver hoops:

In another display of fashion fabulous with the side of all things femme, Selena Gomez wore a pair of elegantly layered and dangling silver hoop earrings that literally looked all things beautiful and unique. The incomparable pair was worn with a beautiful and sheer lime yellow maxi dress with a rather delicate print all over it. The earrings definitely elevated the look. The whole fashion statement was incredibly inspiring for all the modern divas out there.

From bold gold to delicate silver, Selena's diverse collection of hoops proves there's a perfect pair for every occasion and style. So, embrace your inner fashionista and get ready to slay the hoop-ful way!

So, which one of these gasp-worthy and trending Selena Gomez-approved hoops is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to slay the hoop-ful way? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

