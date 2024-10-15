Selena Gomez dazzled in Oscar de la Renta ball gown at the Emilia Perez gala proving once again that she’s the reigning queen of the red carpet

Whenever Selena Gomez steps out on the red carpet, she doesn't simply attend the event—she owns it. During the Emilia Perez Headline Gala at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Selena proved that she is more than just a pop singer and actress; she’s also a fashionista. In a stunning red gown, she commanded everyone's attention, reminding them that when it comes to fashion, she is the queen bee—and no one is contesting that. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Selena graced the red carpet in a custom red Oscar de la Renta ball gown. The gown was all things elegance and a work of art in its own right. The fitted bodice, with its scoop neckline and wide straps, emphasized Selena’s incredible figure, radiating both confidence and class.

But it’s the details that truly took this dress from gorgeous to unforgettable. The voluminous skirt with its sweeping second overlay created an aura of glam, making it impossible to look away from Selena. And then came the pièce de résistance: a massive twisted bow at her waist, which added just the right amount of flirty charm and made the gown a visual masterpiece.

She dialed up the glamor even more with regal accessories. Selena added the ultimate touch of sophistication with a silver-encrusted necklace, paired with matching cuff earrings, which elevated her look to queen status. Each piece perfectly complemented the red outfit. She completed her ensemble with a pair of stilettos.

Advertisement

Of course, it wasn’t just the gown and accessories turning heads—Selena’s beauty was on a whole other level. She opted for bronze makeup that screamed "red carpet ready." Her face had a luminous finish, with brown smokey eyes adding a sultry touch.

Selena’s look was fierce yet graceful, thanks to her fluttery lashes and the subtle application of cat eyeliner. Rosy cheeks brought warmth to her complexion, while glossy pink lipstick gave her look a soft, gentle, and romantic vibe.Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail—neat yet strikingly playful.

So, next time you’re gearing up for a glitzy red-carpet affair or a night out on the town, there’s definitely something to be learned from Selena Gomez: boldness and fearlessness are unforgettable! If there’s one takeaway from her appearance at the Emilia Perez gala, it’s that red isn’t just a color—it’s a state of mind.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Only Murder In The Building actress Selena Gomez shows us how to elevate our looks with statement-worthy hoops