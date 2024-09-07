Orlando Bloom Reveals Katy Perry Needed A 'Stiff Drink' After Watching His New Film The Cut: 'She Was Really Moved'

Orlando Bloom shares that Katy Perry was so deeply moved by his new film, The Cut, that she needed a 'stiff drink' to recover. Premiering at TIFF 2024 on Friday, the film is still seeking distribution.

Orlando Bloom worked very hard on his new movie The Cut, which had its Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Thursday, September 5. And his efforts were all worth it in the end, as he managed to impress his fiancée, Katy Perry.

Speaking to People on Friday, September 6, Bloom revealed that the Woman’s World singer demanded a “stiff drink” after watching the film.


Bloom, 47, stars in the film as an unnamed boxer who must drop a substantial amount of weight to make a comeback in the ring. An official synopsis of the Sean Ellis-directed movie describes Bloom’s character as a “retired fighter” who would risk even his life to compete again.

“I was very hangry,” Bloom told the aforementioned publication while detailing his preparation journey for the film. He reportedly had a nutritionist who put him on a strict diet consisting of only tuna and cucumber for three weeks leading up to the beginning of filming. The goal with the regime was to start Bloom at his lightest weight and then show him putting on pounds as the film progressed.


Perry, 39, cried upon seeing the drama premiere, Bloom said, adding that “she was really moved” as she “knew what it took.” At one point during filming and coming home to his family, Bloom recalled thinking he would die.

For those unversed, he and Perry share a daughter, Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in 2020. Bloom is also a father to Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “She was there throughout, with the kids and stuff,” a proud Bloom said of the singer.

Catriona Balfe, known for Outlander, who stars as Bloom’s on-screen wife and trainer, agreed with him, saying, “You can do stuff like that when you’re on your own; it’s one thing about being single,” but with a family involved, the task sure becomes more difficult.

The actress remarked the English actor’s face was “gaunt” before they began filming. “The transformation was shocking…I was like, ‘You look like a raisin,’” she added. John Turturro, who also stars in the production alongside Balfe and Bloom, quipped that the latter only put him through the challenge for money.

The Severance star himself is quite experienced when it comes to adapting weight for a role. He notably put on weight for his 1994 film Quiz Show and lost it for 1997’s The Truce. The former part, he said, made him sick.

Balfe, meanwhile, shared that she’s never put her health at risk for an acting gig. The Cut, featuring a screenplay by Justin Bell and a story by Mark Lane, currently has no distributor or release date.

