Top 7 Highest-Grossing Documentaries of all time: Michael Jackson's This Is It tops

Though documentaries don't have a vast market like feature films, they can leave a lasting impact on the audience, which a film might not. The non-fiction genre of filmmaking can influence, motivate, and impact your opinions or thoughts with facts and deep knowledge. When a documentary film succeeds in luring the audience and performs extremely well at the box office, it comes as a surprise; here's Pinkvilla presenting a list of the top 7 highest-grossing documentaries of all time.

7 Highest-Grossing Documentaries Of All Time

1. Michael Jackson's This Is It (2009)

Directed by Kenny Ortega, 'Michael Jackson's This Is It' is the most celebrated documentary in the world. It is a compilation of Michael Jackson's prep for his concert, This Is It, which was canceled due to his sudden death. The pop star holds an immense fan following across the globe, and that's what his documentary's theatrical returns prove.

The documentary film made history at the worldwide box office in 2009 by becoming the highest-grossing documentary of all time. It grossed over USD 261 million, which is massive considering it is a non-fiction movie.

However, the makers faced backlash from the Jackson family and fans who accused them of encashing the pop star's death. The documentary film generally received positive reviews from the critics and audience.

2. Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets (1984)

The 34-minute documentary short film Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets secured the second spot among the highest-grossing documentaries of all time. Written, directed, and produced by Keith Merrill, it explores the history of human existence in the Grand Canyon area, from being a home to indigenous tribes to becoming a tourist attraction.

Advertisement

The 1984 movie collected USD 52.8 million at the domestic box office while raking in a total of USD 239 million globally. The makers later released the making of the documentary film in 1999.

3. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

It is an American documentary film starring Michael Moore, George W. Bush, and Donald Rumsfeld. Written, directed, and produced by Moore himself, the documentary explores Bush's presidency, the Iraq War, and the media coverage of that war.

The documentary film won the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and performed exceptionally well at the box office. Fahrenheit 9/11 collected USD 221 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the third highest-grossing documentary film of all time. A follow-up about Donald Trump's presidency was released in 2018.

4. La marche de l'empereur (2005)

It is a French documentary film directed by Luc Jacquet. The film was released in English with the title March of the Penguins. The 86-minute-long documentary drama reflects the light on the annual journey of the emperor penguins of Antarctica.

Advertisement

The nature-based docu-drama bagged an Academy Award in 2006 for Best Documentary Feature. It took one year for the entire film to be shot by the two cinematographers Laurent Chalet and Jerome Maison. The movie grossed a worldwide collection of USD 133 million, securing the fourth spot among the highest-grossing documentaries of all time.

5. Everest (1998)

Everest is an American documentary film jointly directed by Greg MacGillivray and David Breashears. The film explores the difficulties of trekkers climbing Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak on earth. The 45-minute documentary became one of the biggest money-spinners at the box office.

Everest clocked over USD 127.9 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the fifth highest-grossing documentary of all time.

6. Space Station (2002)

The documentary short film Space Station was written, directed, and produced by Toni Myers. It is touted to be the first IMAX 3D production to be shot in space. Interestingly, Tom Cruise did the narration of the documentary.

Advertisement

The film explores the greatness of science and how humans reached space. The director took the help of astronauts at the International Space Station to film themselves in space. The 47-minute long docu-drama clocked a staggering USD 126.5 million at the worldwide box office, securing the sixth spot among the highest-grossing documentaries of all time.

7. To Fly (1976)

To Fly is a 27-minute short American docu-drama directed by Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman. The documentary film explores the history of aviation in the United States.

To Fly became one of the biggest money-spinners at the box office, collecting USD 120 million globally in 1976. With raving reviews from the critics, the docu-drama became the first blockbuster IMAX film.

Following is the list of highest-grossing documentaries of all time:

Rank Title WW Total Box Office 1 Michael Jackson's This Is It USD 261 million 2 Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets USD 239 million 3 Fahrenheit 9/11 USD 221 million 4 La marche de l'empereur USD 133 million 5 Everest USD 127.9 million 6 Space Station USD 126.5 million 7 To Fly! USD 120.7 million

Besides the above-mentioned documentaries, some other docu-dramas that left a mark at the box office include Earth, Where Are We Going Dad?, and Deep Sea 3D.

Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section. If you loved reading this article, you can also check out the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 highest-grossing actors of all time: Samuel Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise and others