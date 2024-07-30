Oscars 2025: After Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney Reportedly Turns Down Hosting Offer; All We Know So Far

The Oscars 2025 is nigh on a year away but the preps seem to be in the works. The premier awards ceremony is looking for the most important person of the night– the host. Veteran Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted only in March, has turned down the offer for his fifth-year run as the leading man for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Not only Jimmy Kimmel but the Oscars have also met with their second rejection already. John Mulaney reportedly turned down the offer of presenting the next year’s ceremony leaving the Oscars without a host yet.

John Mulaney said to turn down Oscars 2025 hosting gig

Comedian and actor John Mulaney, 41, was potentially slated to lead the Oscars 2025 as host but he reportedly turned down the offer citing scheduling conflicts, Puck News reported. The SNL star has some experience under his belt as he hosted the Academy Governors Awards this year and a bunch of stand-up comedy specials on Netflix.

ABC's consideration of Mulaney as the next Oscars host didn’t fruition as the comedian declined the offer “due to schedule.” The star, who made a guest appearance on the popular episode, Fishes of FX’s The Bear, has committed to several projects beforehand that restricted him from taking the coveted offer from The Academy.

John Mulaney is best known for the Fox 2014 sitcom, Mulaney, 2017’s Big Mouth, and 2024 Everybody’s In L.A. among others. He has also voice-acted in Puss in Boots, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The actor also serves as the writer, and co-EP in the 2015 IFC mockumentary, Documentary Now!

The news comes soon after Jimmy Kimmel, who was originally pitched the part, refused to MC the Oscars for the fifth time in his career. His show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC, the network that broadcasts the awards ceremony as well. Therefore, it seemed viable that Kimmel lead the show for another year.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024. His first gig was in 2017, the year of the epic Best Picture mix-up, and followed it up the next year as well. Analyzing the pattern, it could have been predicted that Kimmel wouldn’t have emceed the Oscars next year, per TVLine.

However, the popular host’s priorities might be shifting as he strives to spend more time with his family. More recently, Kimmel took a sabbatical from his talk show hosting duties in June after 18 seasons with guest stars like Martin Short filling in as the guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hence, this could be a probable reason behind the 56-year-old comedian declining the Oscars gig.

Which hosts might be in the charts for Oscars 2025?

With Kimmel and Mulaney crossed off the list, the Academy can still turn to presenters who have previously hosted the awards show. In 2022, the trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes hosted the ceremony, which housed one of the most controversial moments in awards history– Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Speaking of the comedian, Chris Rock also hosted the Oscars back in 2016. Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick Harris and Seth MacFarlane could also be in the charts for the upcoming year.

