Did Blake Lively Call Ryan Reynolds In The Middle Of Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest Hosting? Find Out Here

Blake Lively rang Ryan Reynolds while he was in the middle of his guest hosting of Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Hugh Jackman. The actors took over the stage of the talk show ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on Friday. While Jimmy Kimmel continues to enjoy his summer break, Jackman and Reynolds hosted the show's July 24 episode. The mother of four gave a surprise call to her husband, and the Deadpool actor informed Jackman that the couple has vowed to pick up the call in the middle of anything.

Reynolds introduced his wife to the studio audience and claimed he was just rehearsing at the Jimmy Kimmel show’s studio. On July 22, the lead actors of the Marvel movie twinned in black at the movie premiere.

Blake Lively’s conversation with Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Kimmel Live Show

As Lively called The Proposal actor on the sets of the Jimmy Kimmel show, the actor informed Jackman, “I’m so sorry... I’m sorry, it’s Blake. We always promised we’d answer in the middle of something.” As Reynolds picked up the phone, Lively was heard saying, “Hi, baby. Is now an OK time?” The IF actor then revealed, “No, no, no... it’s fine. We’re at Kimmel’s. We’re just rehearsing.”

The It Ends With Us actress continued, “I love you so much, I’m just bored.” As the actor rotated his phone towards the audience, Reynolds pointed towards the stage manager and introduced him to his wife. The Canadian native shared, “Alec is here. He’s the stage manager. He’s British, and he looks really upset right now.” He said, "I am just going to get off the phone right there," before hanging up and putting his phone away.

Blake Lively has supported Ryan Reynolds throughout his Deadpool & Wolverine promotions. The actress turned up in a red dress at the film screening to stand by the character of Deadpool portrayed by the actor.

Blake Lively’s appreciation post for Ryan Reynolds

On her Instagram account, Lively posted a picture of herself and Reynolds in the character of Wade Wilson, motivating her fans to not miss the movie in theaters. Moreover, the actress also left a comment under Lance Bass’s post that involved the members of the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine.

In her comment, the Gossip Girl actress shared, “Can confirm (if my face doesn’t) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life. I’ll shave my hair off and perm it bleach blonde. It’s fine. I can scrub in. I’m ready. This just feels right.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit cinemas on July 26.

