Will Jimmy Kimmel Return To Host Oscars 2025? Here's What Report Says

Fans around the globe love Jimmy Kimmel as the host of the Academy Awards. There was much anticipation among people, who were wondering if Kimmel would return to the event again as host amid his son's health issues. Read ahead to know more about it.

Will Jimmy Kimmel host the Oscars in 2025?

Many people may be disappointed because, according to People Magazine, Kimmel has declined to return as a host at the Oscars 2025.

In 2025, we won't get to see Jimmy gracing the stage during the Academy Awards. Kimmel has previously hosted the Oscars four times. He entertained the audience in 2017 and 2018. The ceremony was carried out without a host from 2019 to 2021.

The event was hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer in 2022. He made his return in 2023 and also went on to host in 2024. The previous year turned out to be a major one as it garnered the telecast’s highest rating in four years, with 19.5 million people watching the event.

He has previously conversed with the publication about preparing for his last year’s gig. He said, “The big challenge always is trying to keep the show moving, so it's a matter of picking your spots and popping in when you're needed and staying out of the picture when you're not."

Although he is known popularly for his own successful talk show, Kimmel also serves as the host of ABC’s game show titled Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Was John Mulaney approached for the Oscar hosting gig?

Back in January, John Mulaney hosted the Academy’s 14 Governors Awards. As per the outlet, an insider revealed that the comedian was also approached to host the gig, but he has also declined this offer.

According to the outlet, Mulaney was a presenter during the 2024 event, and he performed an approved bit about Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams.

Costner did not forget to appreciate the comedian for the hilarious bit. He expressed that he was very touched and impressed. He referred to Mulaney as a “genius.”

The 97 Academy Awards will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC on Sunday, March 2. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

