Outer Banks Renewed For Season 5; To Be Last Of The Series

Outer Banks is set to return for season 5 on Netflix. Just a few days after season 4, part 2, was dropped on the streaming platform, the studios confirmed that John B. and the gang would return to the screens for the final time in the new season.

Following the streamer's announcement, co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke released a joint statement, in which they revealed that season 5 would be their best by far. They also shared how the series idea was created.

In the statement shared by the showrunners, it is mentioned, "In the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time.”

It further read, "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship."

As for the final season, the cast members returning to the show include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, and Carlacia Grant.

In the statement, the creators revealed that while it seemed difficult to continue the series past the first few episodes, the cast and crew are elated over the green signal for season 5.

In addition to the fourth season, the Pate Brothers and Burke mentioned, “The season ends with a feature-length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way."

In the 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Pate stated that they have envisioned the show to end in either the fourth or fifth season.

At the time, he said that he was just looking forward to telling the complete story if given a chance. Pate shared with the media portal, "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories." During his conversation with the entertainment outlet, Pate went on to joke that he could see the show running for 17 seasons.

Meanwhile, the episodes of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.

