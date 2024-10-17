What Can Fans Expect From Part 2 Of Outer Banks Season 4? Find Out As Cast Members Of Netflix Series Spills The Beans

Outer Banks is set to return to Netflix with Part 2 of Season 4. Ahead of the release of new episodes, the cast members of the show spilled the beans over what the fans could expect further. In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudy Pankow revealed that the new episodes will focus on crisis management.

While talking to the entertainment portal, the actor, who was joined by his team mates, shared that he might get into the zone of identity crisis on his part of the character.

Moreover, Jonathan Daviss, who portrays the role of Pope in the show, revealed that he is still “in the catacombs, so hopefully we’ll find a solution to that problem. There's a lot going on on the cliffhanger, a lot of revelations happening; those things will be continued to be explored.”

He went on to state that the audience will get to witness a lot of “explosions, craziness, Pogue activity.” As for Carlacia Grant’s character, Cleo, she will be seen reeling from the loss of her father, who had returned to the series after season 2.

She stated, “Cleo is working to find her way to work through her trauma and to work through the loss of Terrance, also while getting revenge, also while trying to maintain this relationship [with Pope] and a relationship with friends, all while finding her footing and being in a new country that she’s not from.”

Grant also shared, “Cleo is not the type to ever quit going after what she wants. That’s the tea.”

As for Rafe, the episodes of the first part showcased that he had been approached by Hollis Robinson, a realtor who worked with the former’s late father.

Responding to how Rafe will react to knowing Sofia took money to convince him to make the deal, the actor revealed, “Trust is a huge thing for him, and I don’t think he’s ever really had anyone that he can trust, either his family or loved ones. So I think that’s a sensitive subject for Rafe.”

Meanwhile, the remaining episodes of Outer Banks season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 7.

