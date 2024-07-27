Paris Olympics 2024: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Among Others Grace Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics 2024 has kickstarted, and celebrities arrived in à la mode!

One of the most significant sports events is no less than a red carpet. The first ones to show up for the Olympics were Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, followed by celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their kids!

Paris Olympics 2024 guests

Arina Grande and Cynthia Erivo give bestie vibes as they arrive for the grand sports event hand-in-hand. The Yes, And? singer rocked a pink dress with pink and white heels, channeling her character, Glinda. She tied her hair back in a sleek knot, topped it with a pink bow, and tied her look with minimalist makeup and a pop of pink on the lips.

Erivo took inspiration from her character Elphaba and wore a strapless green satin dress. She paired the look with close-toed heels, long-style green nails, and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

The other celebrities who arrived for the event included Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, along with their kids. One of the opening ceremony hosts, Kelly Clarkson, also posed for cameras at the event. Pharrell Williams, who hosted the prelude party in honor of the Olympics, was present at the event and rocked a sporty combo.

The event’s performers, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion—making her comeback after Stiff Syndrome diagnosis—also arrived in style.

Emma Chamberlain, Sydney Sweeney, Salma Hayek, Steve Toussaint, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Zendaya, Serena Williams, Elizabeth Banks, Rosalia, Snoop Dogg, Tyla, Gavin Leatherwood, Naomi Osaka, Queen Latifah, Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour were amongst the attendees.

Chrisy Teigen and John Legend’s kids stole the show

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were accompanied by their older kids, daughter Luna, 8, and son Miles, 6. The model wore a super chic green cardigan and matching high-waisted shorts, and Miles coordinated with his mom in a fashionable green and white suit.

Meanwhile, John kept it classy with a formal black suit paired with a white shirt and sports shoes and posed holding Luna, who dazzled in an adorable pink glittery dress with a matching clutch. The couple posed with their kids in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony before the festivities of the opening ceremony kickstarted.