Patrick J. Adams Was Cast as Mike Ross 'Immediately,' Says Suits Casting Director As They Lookback at Audition Tapes

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are taking a trip down the Suits' memory lane. In this week's episode of the SiriusXM podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, the former co-stars reacted to their original audition tapes along with casting director Bonnie Zane.

According to People, Adams' audition enthralled Zane, and he was cast immediately to portray the role of Michael James Ross. Both Adams and Rafferty, who starred as Donna Paulsen, re-visited the memories from their respective auditions.

Adams built up the anticipation as he said, "Bonnie has brought with her, dear listener, our auditions. Sarah, I don't know if you're prepared for this, mentally or emotionally. I've never seen it."

The Plan B actor prefaced the piece, making light of the fact that neither he nor Rafferty had viewed the footage before. They avoided watching them earlier, feeling both hesitant and intrigued by the idea of reviewing such a momentous period of their careers.

Adams then showed them his own audition tape, jokingly telling them they didn't have time to watch it. Before revealing the clip he reminisced about buying a new suit for the audition, which he really couldn't afford at the time.

He wanted to look like a "real grownup" for the role of Mike Ross. "I went and spent a good amount of money on a suit, and I did not have money to spend. But I was like,’ I need an actual, real-life grown-up suit,'" he said.

In the audition tape, he presents a longer scene where he tries to persuade Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to hire him. Zane revealed that their immediate final choice was Adams right after his audition, and no other actor was entertained before him, adding, "He was cast immediately after that." This revelation left Adams both proud and amazed at the show.

Suits is now available on Netflix for streaming.

