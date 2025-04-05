Kanimaa BTS: Suriya and Pooja Hegde dance like no one’s watching as they rehearse for groovy track from Retro

All eyes are on Suriya as he is all set to shine on the silver screen once more with his film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The romantic action thriller will feature the Tamil star pulling off a very different kind of role and has been much-hyped by the audience already. One of the songs from the movie titled Kanimaa has emerged as quite the foot-tapping number among fans.

Advertisement

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have now dropped an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse from the making of the track Kanimaa. The clip, which is in fact a rehearsal take of the song, features Suriya and Pooja Hegde giving their best shot while matching steps and vibing to the song.

Check out the video here:

Towards the end, an exhausted Suriya can be seen thanking each and every one of the crew members and other cast on the set.

For the untold, Retro is eyeing a worldwide release on May 1. After Suriya’s major debacle with the release of his last film, Kanguva, fans are now expecting a tremendous performance from the actor with the upcoming actioner, which could work as a redemption for him.

Back on April 2, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj gave a peek as he and Suriya wound up the dubbing session for Retro. The video turned interesting as the actor said, “Dubbing for Retro has wrapped up, in a Cut n Right u manner,” before posing for a photo with the director himself.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, the clip ended with Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s picture together getting an AI makeover following the viral Ghibli edit trend.

Coming back to the movie, Retro is said to be set in the backdrop of the 1990s, which unfolds within a gangster world. The tagline of ‘Love, Laughter and War’ has left fans intrigued.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly: Release date, plot, certification, cast and all about Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan starrer