Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Gears To Join Season 2 Of Accused Series? Here's What Report Says

Patrick J. Adams, known for Suits, has been reported to join the cast of Accused Season 2 on Fox. Jerrika Hinton, the former star of Grey’s Anatomy, will also apparently star alongside the actor.

Developed by Alex Gansa, the series debuted on Fox in January 2023 and is based on the British show of the same name. Accused is an anthology series focusing on ordinary people accused of crimes, showing their journey to trial. Season 1 featured stars like Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale, and Megan Boone.

Accused series roped in Suits star Patrick J. Adams for the upcoming Season 2; reports

TVLine reports that Adams will appear in an episode of Accused Season 2, set to premiere on Tuesday, October 1, at 8 PM ET on Fox. Adams, who played Mike Ross in Suits, will star alongside Jerrika Hinton from Grey's Anatomy. Other actors confirmed for Season 2 include Justin Chambers, Felicity Huffman, and Michael Chiklis, who will reprise his role from Season 1.

In Adams' episode, titled Marcus, he plays Pete, while Hinton portrays Lycia. The story revolves around a tech entrepreneur whose software leads down a dark path. Nick Cannon will play the leading role of Marcus.

Besides his role in Accused, Adams has a busy schedule with two upcoming Netflix shows. He is part of the cast for Lockerbie, a six-episode drama about the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, and Wayward, a thriller series about the troubled teen industry and generational struggles. While there has been talk of a Suits: LA spinoff on NBC, Adams has expressed openness to reprising his role as Mike Ross, per TVLine.

What is the Accused Series about?

Accused, produced by FOX Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, can be streamed on Hulu. The show focuses on different characters in each episode, often revealing twists through flashbacks from the defendant's perspective.

The series is adapted from a BAFTA-winning BBC anthology created by Jimmy McGovern. Notable episodes from Season 1 include stories about a father's extreme measures for his family and living with a disability.

The first season's top episodes, according to IMDb, include Jiro's Story, Morgan's Story, Robyn's Story, and Jack's Story, each tackling unique and challenging narratives. With the addition of stars like Taylor Schilling, William H. Macy, and Danny Pino.

Catch all the episodes of Accused Season 1 on Prime Video.

