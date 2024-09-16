76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez Hilariously Calls OMITB Costars Steve Martin And Martin Short 'Childless Cat Ladies'

Selena Gomez served a purr-fect “childless cat ladies” joke at the 76th Emmy Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15. The actress took the stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, to present the first award of the night — Best Supporting Actor. However, the trio couldn’t help but trade jokes before they got down to business.

Gomez’s joke, though, was more or less a shoutout to her bestie, Taylor Swift.

“Steve, let me say what an honor it is to be working with someone who looks like he’s fallen and can’t get up,” Short joked first, giving Martin grief about his age. The latter, however, fired a quick comeback, saying, “And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women’s tennis champion.” Gomez, channeling all her witty energy, quipped, “And let me say what an honor it is to work with two men who are this close to becoming childless cat ladies.”

The Calm Down singer’s remark directly referenced former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate J.D. Vance’s resurfaced Fox interview, in which he labeled Kamala Harris and child-free women as “childless cat ladies.”

The Ohio senator, who is aiming to be VP if the results favor the Republicans in the upcoming presidential election, recently issued a clarification for his 2021 statement, saying the comment was meant to be sarcastic. His clarification, however, wasn’t convincing enough for Taylor Swift, who indirectly bashed him last week in her Harris endorsement post.

After facing criticism for not making her political stance clear as she did during the 2020 presidential election, the TTPD hitmaker took to Instagram on September 10 to openly endorse Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Swift stated she believes Harris has the potential to lead America with calm rather than chaos.

In her endorsement post, which came after Harris faced Trump in the first presidential debate, Swift called the current VP a warrior. She signed off her lengthy message, which included a picture of a cat, as a “childless cat lady.”

After Vance’s contentious statement resurfaced following his selection as Trump’s running mate, he has fielded backlash for being insensitive toward women who want to have children but cannot. Gomez is, sadly, one of them.

The singer and actress, 32, recently revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that she won’t be able to carry her own child due to health complications, including struggles with lupus and bipolar disorder. The latter condition reportedly requires Sel to be on two medications that make it unfavorable for her to conceive, given the potential adverse effects on the baby’s health. However, she remains optimistic about becoming a mother via adoption or surrogacy.

