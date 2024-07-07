Paul Walter Hauser Claims Vin Diesel Is One Of The Actors Who 'Get Paid Really Well And Mistreat People'

Actor Paul Walter Hauser recently discussed his open opinions about Vin Diesel in an interview, taking issue with what he sees as Diesel's high salary and purported mistreatment of people in the business.

Hauser, who is well-known for his parts in films such as I, Tonya and Richard Jewell, called out the Fast & Furious star even though he didn't collaborate directly with Diesel.

While promoting his new movie Inside Out 2, alongside co–star Lewis Black, Paul Hauser dismissed comparisons of his voice performance to Diesel's voice acting in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Please don't say that. I like to think I'm on time and approachable," Hauser said while speaking to Cinemablend.

Paul Hauser's candid remarks on Hollywood ethics

During the same interview, Hauser shared his stance on mistreatment in Hollywood and said, "I'm sorry, but when I hear tales about well-paid Hollywood actors mistreating people, I routinely call them out. And I must tell, it's very rewarding.”

In agreement with Hauser's opinion, Black interjected, "Yeah, it's really appalling," emphasizing the seriousness of the issue. At 37 years old, Paul Hauser is known for his honesty and humor on and off film, which has gained him a devoted fan base and respect among his Hollywood colleagues.

His remarks highlight the intricacies of the entertainment industry, in which personal reputations and professional accomplishments frequently collide in public perception.

Hauser, who won an Emmy for his performance in the 2022 series Black Bird, does not seem to have collaborated directly with Diesel, 56, who is most known for creating and acting in the hit Fast & Furious film franchise.

Vin Diesel's relationships in Hollywood

After collaborating on several Fast & Furious films, Diesel and former co-star Dwayne Johnson got into a public spat that lasted for years. With Johnson, 52, appearing in 2023's Fast X and confirming he will return to the series, it looks like that feud has been resolved.

Diesel commented on the scandal in a 2021 Men's Health interview, "It was a difficult role to play, the Hobbs character." "I used a lot of tough love at the time to help get that performance to where it needed to be."

Rita Moreno, who played the grandmother of Diesel's character in Fast X last year, knows him well. Regarding their relationship, the 92-year-old Moreno told PEOPLE in December that "he sends me pictures of his children and greetings all the time."

In an interview with Access Hollywood in May 2023, Ludacris, another Fast & Furious co-star, discussed his close relationship with Diesel. The latter addressed a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on behalf of the rapper-actor.

At the time, the 46-year-old Ludacris expressed his delight at Vin Diesel's appreciation, stating, "My entire family was here today, and I had everything I needed."

