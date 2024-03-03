What Role Did Kayla Ewell Play In The Vampire Diaries? Find Out Amid Her Reunion With Co-Star Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev held a mini Vampire Diaries reunion while skiing in Switzerland. On Friday, Dobrev shared a post to Instagram that featured stunning photos of the Swiss Alps, some delicious-looking meals, and some shots of her and her former The Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell posing together on their trip.

Who is Kayla Well and what role did she play in The Vampire Diaries?

Kayla Ewell is an American actress known for her roles on television as Caitlin Ramirez on CBS's long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, as Maureen Sampson on NBC's Freaks and Geeks, and as Vicki Donovan on The CW's The Vampire Diaries.

Ewell first appeared on the television series Freaks and Geeks in 2000, playing Maureen Sampson in the episode Carded and Discarded, directed by Judd Apatow. She starred on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2004–2005 and has guest-starred on the TV series The O.C., Boston Public, Veronica Mars, Close to Home, and Entourage. She had a role in the film Just My Luck, starring Lindsay Lohan, and in Material Girls, starring Hilary and Haylie Duff, in 2006. She also starred in Senior Skip Day.

Ewell co-starred in The CW television series, The Vampire Diaries for the first seven episodes in 2009. Ewell described her character, Vicki Donovan, to Star magazine as "A really slutty high school student", and "a troublemaker".

Vicki, Matt Donovan's older sister, was a troubled drug addict who was taken care of by Matt after their mother left them. She initially dated Tyler Lockwood but later broke up with him and started a relationship with Jeremy. Damon turned her into a vampire, and she was killed by Stefan. Caroline Forbes found her body, devastating Matt and Jeremy.

When Jeremy was brought back to life, he was able to see and communicate with Vicki. Vicki asks for Matt's help, and Matt engineers a near-death experience to see her. She promised Matt that the original witch could make her return whenever she wanted. However, Matt discovers that the original witch ordered Vicki to kill Elena in return. With the help of Bonnie, Matt makes Vicki return to the Other Side and shuts her out of his thoughts.

Vicki later returns in season five, to ask Jeremy and Bonnie to tell Matt to stop sleeping with Rebekah. She reappears on the Other Side when Liz Forbes kills Matt and is later pulled away from the Other Side in a similar way to Katherine.

Vicki returns in season eight and appears in Damon's mind when he has flashbacks of his attack upon her in the pilot episode. It is later revealed that Vicki managed to escape Hell alongside Katherine and her mother. Vicki went on a killing spree before going to the Mystic Falls Clock Tower to ring the bell and bring the hellfire to destroy Mystic Falls. Vicki is then reunited with her brother and father and completely breaks down.

She had wanted to get out of the torturous Hell by ringing the bell for Katherine, but her family inspired her to become the person she always wanted to be. She goes through with their plan to save Mystic Falls and kill Katherine. Vicki then finds peace in the afterlife with Tyler, where they continue to watch over Matt.

Nina Dobrev and Kayla Ewell's reunion in Switzerland

Nina Dobrev and former Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell recently held a mini Vampire Diaries reunion while skiing in Switzerland. Dobrev shared stunning photos on her Instagram. “My new favorite place,” Dobrev wrote, tagging the Alpina Gstaad, a luxury Swiss hotel.

In various photos and videos throughout the post, Dobrev and Ewell could be seen posing in their skiing gear with some other people hitting the slopes, including Dobrev’s boyfriend, Shaun White.

Both Dobrev and Ewell are longtime friends. Ewell has spoken candidly about how supportive she is of White and Dobrev’s relationship. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2022, Ewell said the couple are jokesters and are “so much fun together.” "I lived with Nina for years," Ewell told PEOPLE at the time. "She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her."

In November 2023, Dobrev shared another Vampire Diaries reunion. She and her many former costars shared a TikTok that seemingly teased something bigger to come for fans of the supernatural series.

The video showed Dobrev and other former Vampire Diaries stars as they pretended to pass the phone to each other and made suspicious faces, seemingly hinting at something bigger to come. "#findmyiphone,” Dobrev captioned the video.

Among the many guests in the clip were Ewell; Kat Graham as best friend Bonnie Bennett; Candice King, who played Caroline Forbes; The Originals star Claire Holt and Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood.

