The Vampire Diaries: Why did Elena choose Damon over Stefan? EXPLAINED

A large portion of The Vampire Diaries was devoted to answering the question, "Who does Elena end up with?" and it culminated with Elena selecting Damon over his brother Stefan as her lover. The supernatural drama was created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec and was based on L.J. Smith's bestselling novel series of the same name. The Vampire Diaries starred Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, who was originally human. The early seasons of the show served as Elena's coming-of-age story, with the character being introduced not only to the world's many mystical aspects but also to a passionate love triangle with ageless vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

The Vampire Diaries made everyone interested in fantasy and vampires. From painful situations to jaw-dropping deaths The show was full of action, thrills, twists and turns, and a love story unlike any other. Nina Dobrev, who played both Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce, Elena's evil twin, directed the show. Dobrev also played Amara, a lesser-known character from whom the doppelgangers first appeared. Other lead players included Paul Wesley, who played the ever-charming and kind brother Setefan Salvatore, and Ian Somerhalder, the actor with smoldering eyes who played the ferociously charming and not-so-nice Salvoter sibling, Damon Salvatore. Here’s exploring the ultimate love triangle and which Salvatore brother did Elena finally chose:

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries original ending explained versus how Nina Dobrev impacted the makers to change it; Details inside

When did Elena choose Damon over Stefan?

When Elena initially appeared on The Vampire Diaries, she fell in love with Stefan and looked destined to be with him. Stefan was very protective of her, whereas Damon was basically a jerk who seemed to be more concerned with his own selfish ambitions than with anyone else. Elena, on the other hand, had no idea that she had met Damon first. They had a rainy moment, and he was always the one she was supposed to be with. So, when does Elena decide on Damon? She picked him earlier than she realized, but he erased her memories, and their time together was pushed back.

Elena saw a very different side of Damon in the second season and understood that he might be the one for her, not Stefan. The third season began with Stefan leaving Mystic Falls and Elena growing closer to Damon. Despite her desire not to upset Stefan, she couldn't resist her feelings, and the two kissed in the episode titled Heart of Darkness. Elena was a vampire by the end of the season, and Damon was there to mentor her. She began to drift away from Stefan and form a bond with Damon.

When did Elena realize she had feelings for Damon?

Stefan, played by Paul Wesley, enters Elena's life after saving her from a car accident. Elena and Stefan began a romantic relationship after instantly bonding, despite a few hiccups along the way. Elena and Stefan were the principal couple in The Vampire Diaries during seasons 1 and 2. Throughout those same episodes, Damon's affections for Elena became stronger, but he kept them hidden. Similarly, Elena fluctuated between dismissing and tolerating Damon and his crush initially.

Advertisement

Things began to change, however, when Stefan switched off his humanity and left the city with Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan). Despite the fact that she was constantly looking for him, Elena and Damon began spending more time together and grew closer. However, both of them were determined to stay loyal to Stefan.

Damon persisted in his efforts to reconcile them, even at the sacrifice of his own happiness. Elena had recognized her affection for Damon by the end of The Vampire Diaries season 3, but she eventually decided to be with Stefan.

Elena's transformation into a vampire was finished in The Vampire Diaries season 4, episode 1, Growing Pains, and things changed even further. It had previously been demonstrated that heightened emotions are a side consequence of that specific metamorphosis. Elena was especially vulnerable to them during her time as a vampire. This was especially noticeable during her sadness over the loss of her brother, Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen).

It did, however, play a role in her eventual choice of Damon in The Vampire Diaries season 4, episode 23, Graduation. Elena was able to separate her affection for Damon and emphasize her commitment to Stefan since she was a human. Her love was heightened when she was a vampire. It was found to overshadow her feelings for Stefan and could no longer be dismissed.

Did Damon and Elena have a happy ending?

Elena's transformation into a vampire allowed her to overcome prior compulsions and witness Damon Salvatore's unselfish side. This enlightens her about Damon's allure and the fact that she met him before meeting Stefan. Elena destroyed her memories of Damon after he died in Season 6. She initially loathed Damon after he returned from the prison realm, but after turning human, her memories were restored, acting as a microcosm of their entire story.

Elena made a better-informed decision with complete knowledge and feelings, understanding Damon was the one for her twice. Damon was the one who made her feel the most alive, even in death. This was true until the end of The Vampire Diaries and even after Damon and Elena ultimately declared their affection for each other in the sixth season of The Vampire Diaries.

It was too late by this point. Elena fell into a spell and ended up in a state of unconsciousness just as they finally admitted how much they adored each other. But then Nina Dobrev exited the show, and it appeared that Elena and Damon's happily ever after would never come true. But when Elena awoke in the series finale, Damon put up his vampire existence to become a human, and the two lived their lives together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vampire Diaries Quiz