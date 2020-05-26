When The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev defended her friendship with ex Ian Somerhalder & his wife Nikki Reed

Throwback to when The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev defended her friendship with her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were everyone’s favorite on-screen and off-screen couples when they were working together in The Vampire Diaries, which is why they hogged headlines and broke many hearts when they decided to call it quits. Even though their relationship did not work out in real life, the actors continued to play each other’s love interests as Elena Gilbert (Nina) and Damon Salvatore (Ian) in the popular teen drama show before the actress decided to quit the series after season 6.

Nina and Ian dated for three years and broke up in 2013. Ian started seeing Nikki Reed in 2014 and after dating for about 6 months, he popped the big question. The two walked down the aisle in April 2015 and Nina said goodbye to the show in May. While speculation suggested that Nina left the show because of her breakup with Ian, the actors always maintained that there was no bad blood between the two. In fact, Nina is still friends with both Ian and his wife, who share a son together.

Last year, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Nina defended her decision to stay friends with her TVD co-star and The Twilight Saga actress. After the actress was done shooting the show, a viewer asked Nina about her relationship with the couple. The man asked if it was weird that she was friends with her ex and his wife. She had the classiest response to the question, E Online reported.

"I don't think that's weird at all. I think that's great. I think, 'Why can't everyone be friends?' I think that they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I, and what's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that," Nina said.

Back in 2017, Nikki too reacted to the speculations about her relationship with Nina. The two were close friends way before Ian broke up with Nina and Nikki started dating him. The fans slammed her for going behind her friend’s back and dating her ex. Nikki finally puts all the allegations to rest when she shared an adorable and cozy picture of the trio happily posing for the camera. She posted a lengthy caption alongside the photo.

“For the last few years, we thought addressing any baseless rumours with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about "friends backstabbing friends", "cheating exes", or "cast members exiting shows" on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us,” she wrote. Nina and Ian too posted the picture on their Insta handles.

ALSO READ: It's A Love Story: From red carpet debut to Jodhpur wedding; Here's all about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×