Has Paul Wesley filed for divorce from Ines de Ramon because of Brad Pitt? Deets inside

Paul Wesley , who has been married to Ines de Ramon , was not having a good time with his wife, Ines de Ramon, and for the same reason, actor and director Wesley chose to bring his marriage to an end legally. He filed for divorce on February 17. In the court paperwork acquired by E! News, Paul—who did not submit a spousal support request—cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the separation. Though the couple announced their divorce in the spring of 2022, it was Ines' rumoured relationship with Brad Pitt that pushed Wesley to go legal to end the divorce.

The jewellery designer, Ines de Ramon, and Paul Wesley wed in August of 2018, and they first appeared together in public in 2017. They later parted ways in the spring of 2022 and are currently involved with other people. Wesley and model Natalie Kuckenburg were supposedly dating when they were photographed kissing on a vacation to Italy in November, and on the other hand, De Ramon appears to have been dating Brad Pitt for some time, as the couple was seen out and about and exchanging flowers. What raises a question is: Is Natalie Kuckenburg a rebound for Paul Wesley?

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt

When it comes to dating rumours, Brad Pitt can never seem to get a break; nonetheless, there is a great deal of conjecture regarding his current connection with de Ramon. If the stories are accurate, they appear to be a very content couple who love each other's company.

Pitt sent de Ramon a huge bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day, suggesting that their relationship has progressed since they were last spotted together in Cabo. According to sources, Pitt delivered the bouquet to Ines de Ramon in Los Angeles while he was filming Wolves in New York City.

The fans seem confused, as the way the couple ended and directly jumped to significant others seemed a bit odd. Though Wesley has excelled in his career and delivered a fantastic piece of work to the audience, it can be said without a doubt that his personal life hasn’t gone well with regards to his personal decisions.