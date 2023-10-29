The Vampire Diaries original ending explained versus how Nina Dobrev impacted the makers to change it; Details inside

The Vampire Diaries has had an impact and made everyone a fan of fantasy and vampires. From heartbreaking moments to gasp-worthy deaths The show was packed with excitement, thrills, twists and turns, and a love story like none other. The show was helmed by Nina Dobrev, who played not just Elena Gilbert but also Katherine Pierce, the evil doppelganger of Elena. Dobrev also played the lesser-known character Amara, from whom the doppelgangers first started to appear. Other lead actors included Paul Wesley, who portrayed the role of the ever-charming and kind brother Setefan Salvatore, and Ian Somerhalder, the actor with smoldering eyes, who played the character of the viciously charming and not-so-nice Salvoter sibling, one and only Damon Salvatore.

The Vampire Diaries revolved around vampires and their human love interests. But the story line mainly revolved around Elena Gilbert and her love affair with the Salvatore brothers. The show aired for a good 8 years, with fans hooked on it even after it went off air, and concluded with a tearful end to the ride. While the show concluded with Stefan’s demise and Damon’s happily ever after, it was not the original ending of the show, as Nina Dobrev had something to do with how the series ended. Here’s an exploration of the original ending of the show and how Nina Dobrev, a.k.a. Elena Gilbert, impacted the makers to change it.

How Nina Dobrev impacted the original ending of The Vampire Diaries?

The Vampire Diaries show ended with a banger finale episode. Stefan (Paul Wesley) found peace after sacrificing himself to send Katherine to hell once and for all in The Vampire Diaries' series finale (noble until the end!). He now lives there with BFF Lexi. The ending also confirmed that Stefan and Damon would be reunited in peace, but not for a few decades.

But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017, Julie Plec, the maker of the show, stated that she and Williamson had planned how to conclude the series during season 2. The original ending that the makers had planned was that Damon and Stefan would sacrifice themselves for Elena and would continue to live on the Other Side, presumably alongside Elena's childhood sweetheart, Matt Donovan.

But Nina Dobrev’s exit from the show made an impact on the ending. Plec sought to rekindle the Elena-Damon-Stefan love triangle by figuring out how to make Elena and Stefan's sad friendship into something more. Plec saw Dobrev's departure as having sealed the romantic contract between Damon and Elena. Plec said, "At that point, the show stopped being about a love triangle and became about the power of these brothers and their love for one another. So there was no way I was killing both of them and giving neither of them a good ending. It was simply not going to happen."

The Vampire Diaries ending

Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) ended up spending a long and happy life together in The Vampire Diaries series finale, although show creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson's intended conclusion was changed after Nina Dobrev departed the show. The Vampire Diaries lasted eight seasons and gave birth to two spin-off shows, The Originals and Legacies. Each season focused on a new peril to Mystic Falls and its supernatural and human population, but the love triangle between Elena and the vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore was the driving force behind the show's fanatical fans. Years later, Stelena fans are still divided on Elena's choice of Damon.

Elena and Stefan met and instantly fell in love in the Vampire Diaries pilot, but their romance was fraught with complications, including Elena's growing feelings for the elder Salvatore. Elena broke Stefan's heart by proclaiming her love for Damon during the season 4 finale. But as Dobrev confirmed on Instagram a little over a month before the season 6 finale, she would not be returning for season 7. Elena's disappearance was explained by the show by putting her in a supernatural coma. Dobrev reprised her roles as Elena and Katherine Pierce in the finale (Dobrev portrayed all five Petrova doppelgangers). Damon received mortality and the girl when Stefan injected his brother with the cure and martyred himself to protect Mystic Falls and everyone he loved.

The Vampire Diaries ending is explained

Season 7 of The Vampire Diaries was mainly centered on Damon attempting to be a nice friend and brother in Elena's absence. Season 8 saw both Salvatore brothers dealing with the fallout from their violent pasts, thanks to the introduction of Cade, called the Devil. The final season's driving forces were retribution, redemption, and forgiveness. In the two seasons following Nina Dobrev's departure.

The Vampire Diaries moved far from its roots. Stefan and Caroline Forbes fell in love, but their relationship lacked Stefan's passion and angst with Elena. If Elena had remained in the picture, the much-loved Caroline-Klaus Mikaelson combination would have gained more traction, despite the character getting a New Orleans spin-off.

Despite the fact that Stefan's death shocked many fans, it brought the Salvatore brothers' journey full circle. Stefan compelled Damon to become a vampire, ultimately turning him into a monster. Throughout The Vampire Diaries, Stefan's objective was to restore their broken relationship, earn Damon's forgiveness, and return what he stole. Both Salvatore brothers were able to be heroes and save the people they cared about. Instead of languishing on the Other Side as ghosts, as William and Plec intended (a horrible outcome), Stefan found peace, while Damon lives on owing to Legacies' Easter eggs.

