EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra REVEALS Tejasswi Prakash's 'brutal' reaction to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's promo

Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved actors in the Television industry and enjoys a mammoth popularity on social media too. His stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss 15 , elevated his stardom, and ever since, he has been one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Karan may have hosted dance reality shows but as an actor, he was last seen on TV in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai . He played an extended cameo in it. After that, the actor will now be exploring the fantasy genre, with the series, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Karan Kundrra plays the character of a werewolf, Veer, who falls in love with the same girl as his brother Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani). Reem Sameer Shaikh (Eisha) is the female protagonist of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Speaking about how Tejasswi Prakash reacted to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's promo, Karan Kundrra revealed, "Tejasswi knew about the show and the werewolf's character. She is very fiercely protective of her loved ones. She pointed out the mistakes in the promo first, and then she said, 'Yes, it's nice.' She is brutally honest and for one of the meetings, Teju accompanied me as she was free that day. We heard the narration, and she loved it. She said, 'It's beautiful, you have to do it.' I was worried about how will I do it because I have other things too and in Television, we have to work according to the cuts. I am used to finishing a show/film and then releasing it without any pressure, but this is different. I asked her, 'How will I take out the time because there are other commitments too' but what is written in your destiny, can't be changed."

Karan Kundrra on doing Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra is excited about playing a werewolf and assures Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a never-seen-before visual spectacle in the Television industry. Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with Karan about taking up this fantasy show, his experience shooting for this genre, collaborating on a two-hero project, comparison with The Vampire Diaries, and a lot more. However, amid these things, Karan also opened up about his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to the promo of his show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

