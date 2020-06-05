When Nina Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries just a month after Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed tied the knot

Throwback to when Nina Dobrev quit The Vampire Diaries just a month after her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder got married to Nikki Reed.

Even though the fans were rooting with all their hearts for The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev to find their happy ending in real life, their relationship did not work out and the two eventually moved on. Nina who played the role of Elena Gilbert and Ian Somerhalder who featured in the teen drama show as Damon Salvatore started dating in real life after their onscreen characters fell in love with each other. For the first 3 seasons, Elena was dating Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), Damon’s younger brother. However, she started developing feelings for Damon and the two started romancing each other from season 4.

Damon and Elena shared flawless chemistry in the show and it was one of the most celebrated love angles in the series. Back in 2010, Nina also admitted that during the initial stage in her Hollywood career, she had a very strict rule about not dating her co-stars. But she made some changes in her life for Ian. “Sometimes you can't help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long,” he had told Seventeen magazine. Nina revealed that she never wanted to date Ian, but she simply couldn't resist her feelings for him, even though she tried.

Every time they made a public appearance together, the two looked happily in love with each other. This is why the news of their breakup took their fans by surprise. Nina and Ian dated for three years and broke their fans’ hearts when they decided to call it quits in 2013. Even though their relationship did not work out in real life, the actors continued to play each other’s love interest in the popular teen drama show before the actress decided to quit the series after season 6.

Ian moved on in his personal life and started dating The Twilight Saga actress Nikki Reed. Ian started seeing Nikki in 2014 and after dating for about 6 months, the two decided to get married. People started speculating that Nina decided to leave the show because of her and Ian’s failed relationship. However, even after their breakup, the co-stars maintained that though their romantic relationship did not work out, they were good friends.

The explanation did not seem believable considering the timing of Nina’s exit. Reportedly, Ian and Nikki walked down the aisle in April 2015 and Nina said goodbye to the show the very next month. The fans believed that Nina was too heartbroken to see Ian with someone else and could not stand working with her. The former lovers never discussed the real reason behind their split and never addressed the issue with the media.

Nina and Ian did share some cryptic posts on their social media handles, and the fans thought they were referring to their breakup. Shortly after the news about the split surfaced, people fans thought Ian took a slight dig at his former lover by posting a vague message on his Twitter handle. “A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People change and forget to tell each other -Lillian Hellman, playwright (1905-1984),” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Nina kept her feelings under tight wraps. However, when Ian started dating Nikki, the actress posted a series of quotes that seemed to be about their failed relationship. “I give, you take, I break, you fake PITTY, I bleed, you dive in deep, into my blood, as thick as syrup. Tell Me are you a mosquito?” a post read. “Pretty words aren’t always true and true words aren’t always pretty,” another read. But that was all. During media interactions, the actress always praised Ian and stated that that they are friends.

Another set of rumours also suggested that Nikki and Nina were friends before the Twilight actress went behind Nina’s back to date his ex. Ian later shut down the rumours and posted a cozy picture of them happily posing for the camera. In the caption he mentioned that it was the first time the two had ever met and enjoyed an evening together. Currently, Nina is friends with both, her ex-boyfriend Ian and his wife Nikki. The happy couple shares a child together. Meanwhile, Nina is dating American Olympian Shaun White. ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder shared cryptic posts after their breakup

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

